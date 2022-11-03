ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KFIL Radio

This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota

My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

5 Wonderful Rochester Airbnbs Perfect for a Romantic Getaway

Five Airbnbs In Rochester, Minnesota for That Quick Romantic Getaway. You'd love to get out of town and go back to when it was just you two and weekends were long and luxurious (even if you didn't know it at the time). But being far away from the kids makes you uncomfortable, especially around the holidays, so how 'bout you stay in town and still get away?
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand

Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
WABASHA, MN
KFIL Radio

Cans Rupturing Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota

Just when you thought it was safe to spray a little air freshener and make your house smell amazing, it's not. A new recall was just issued by Consumer Product Safety Commission for air fresheners sold in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States due to a part that is missing. Unfortunately, this missing part has led to corrosion and cans rupturing which could lead to an injury.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot

This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
DURAND, WI
KFIL Radio

This Historic Minnesota Building Could Soon Be Lost -Can It Be Saved?

Nicole Mulder, Executive & Artistic Director of the Theatre L'Homme Dieu, says "We are in a great position right now and our future looks bright and exciting." The Theatre L'Homme Dieu is smack dab in the middle of its 20-year master plan regarding programming, facilities, and staffing for the future. One area of the plan is to replace one of the buildings on the grounds known as "The Lodge," and there are some that do not want to see this building disappear.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KFIL Radio

Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman

Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
LONSDALE, MN
KFIL Radio

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
IOWA STATE
KFIL Radio

Explosion Inside Enclosed Trailer Injures Two People in Houston County

Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men from Wisconsin were injured after an explosion that occurred inside an enclosed trailer Friday evening. The Houston County Sherriff’s Office said first responders were dispatched to the Money Creek Haven Campground just north of Houston to the report that two people had just been burnt stemming from an apparent explosion that occurred in an enclosed trailer around 5:45 p.m.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

