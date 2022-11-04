ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDOT officials hear from East Lansing community on noise barrier

By Josh Sanchez
 5 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thursday’s meeting at Red Ceder Elementary is giving people a chance to take a closer look at the proposed sites of noise barriers, as well as hear findings from a noise study conducted earlier this year.

MDOT officials say the major construction project would tackle rebuilding the highway between I-96 to I-496 in Ingham and Clinton counties. In addition, ramp repairs and work on 35 bridges are also on the list.

But on Thursday, officials were hoping to hear from people about a project that would also add a noise barrier within the corridor

“We’re interested in what the folks feel about the traffic noise environment and if they are impacted by traffic noise, and the noise barrier meets the criteria for their neighborhood, we absolutely want that input if they want that traffic noise barrier,” said MDOT noise specialist Tom Zurburg.

People familiar with the project say that, if approved, the noise barrier project would happen alongside road construction. MDOT says you can submit your own comments online and mail through November 17.

WLNS

$175 million bond for Lansing public safety complex passes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The $175 million bond for a new Lansing public safety complex has passed. The vote was 19,479 yes votes (54%) to 16,911 no votes (46%). The bond is set up to tackle a long list of infrastructural issues and consolidate the offices of the city’s police, fire, and courts under one […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Last voter in line at MSU’s satellite office waited 4 hours

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Voters around the state took advantage of same-day voter registration and they were lined up in the hundreds. Some even waited four hours after polls closed, including a Michigan State University student. At the East Lansing City Clerk’s Satellite Office in Brody Hall at MSU, lines could be seen throughout […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

‘Hundreds’ still waiting in line to vote at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of voters are still lined up outside of Brody Hall on Michigan State University campus over two hours after the polls closed. Polls in Michigan closed at 8:00 p.m. There were still voters in line at 10:20 p.m. Some voters were still in line to register. Officials designated the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

MSU students turn out to vote, some for the first time

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Students on campus at MSU turned out to make their voices heard. Officials say hundreds of them registered and voted today. Voting took place at East Lansing’s satellite election site at Brody Hall. Officials with MSUvote, a nonpartisan campus initiative say they’ve been working for months to get students involved. […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Why does frost form on windshields when it’s above freezing?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Even though we haven’t had to do it yet, we are all familiar with the task of scraping frost off of your car in the morning. But did you know that sometimes frost can form even when temperatures are above freezing? It’s that time of year when you head outside to […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

‘It’s On Us’ week of action kicks off

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A nationwide movement aimed at stopping sexual assaults on campus kicked off Monday. The effort is in full swing at Michigan State University, where students are urged to spread awareness. Associate Director for the Prevention, Outreach, and Education Department Matea Caluk said she is looking to paint a new picture. […]
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

JOB ALERT: Cameron Tool is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Cameron Tool, a metal stamping die builder, is hiring. They’re looking for apprentices, skilled die makers, and design engineers. The company offers competitive wages, an incentive bonus program, tuition reimbursement and other benefits. For more information, visit their website.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Slotkin reacts to congressional victory

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One of the most expensive races this year was in Michigan’s 7th congressional district. Elissa Slotkin earned a close victory over Tom Barrett. She was at her headquarters in East Lansing Wednesday afternoon, talking about the race and how she plans to move forward. “I was texting people and saying like, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

