The General Election was yesterday, with some results being too close to call yet with the deadline to have ballots postmarked by 8pm November 8th. The Jefferson County Commissioner Position 1 appears to be won by Mark Wunsch with almost 60% of the votes over incumbent Mae Huston. 16-101 in Jefferson County which would prohibit Psilocybin-related businesses within Jefferson County is looking to pass with almost 60% yes vote. Measure 111 which would require the state to ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools and other essential services is close with 50.45% No vote over 49.55% Yes vote. Measure 112, removing language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime is currently standing at a 54.39% yes vote over 45.61% no vote. Measure 113, which would hold Legislators from the next term of office with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions is leading by a large margin with 67.87% yes votes compared to 32.13% no votes. Measure 114, which would require permits to acquire firearms, have police maintain a permit/firearm database and criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines is currently at 50.38% yes vote against 49.62% no vote. You can check the results on the Secretary of State Website.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO