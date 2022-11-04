Read full article on original website
Wasco Chief Process
The KWSO audio archives contain material pertinent to the issue of the Wasco Chieftainship. We continue to do research to provide information on this matter and will add additional material to this article as we discover it. Anyone with additional information that you are willing to share with the community can contact KWSO.
KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 9, 2022
The General Election was yesterday, with some results being too close to call yet with the deadline to have ballots postmarked by 8pm November 8th. The Jefferson County Commissioner Position 1 appears to be won by Mark Wunsch with almost 60% of the votes over incumbent Mae Huston. 16-101 in Jefferson County which would prohibit Psilocybin-related businesses within Jefferson County is looking to pass with almost 60% yes vote. Measure 111 which would require the state to ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools and other essential services is close with 50.45% No vote over 49.55% Yes vote. Measure 112, removing language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime is currently standing at a 54.39% yes vote over 45.61% no vote. Measure 113, which would hold Legislators from the next term of office with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions is leading by a large margin with 67.87% yes votes compared to 32.13% no votes. Measure 114, which would require permits to acquire firearms, have police maintain a permit/firearm database and criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines is currently at 50.38% yes vote against 49.62% no vote. You can check the results on the Secretary of State Website.
Warm Springs OSU Extension – Nov 2022
Winter is coming and Warm Springs OSU Extension is sharing information to help you be ready. This month they are offering education about how to make your own jerky safely at home. MakingJerkyatHomeSafely. They also have an article about how to ensure you are prepared for big game hunting, planning...
