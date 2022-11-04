Read full article on original website
Lake Land College Announces New Student Marketing Council Members
Lake Land College selected 13 students from several applicants to participate in The Vibe for the 2022-23 academic year based on their passion for the college and demonstrated communication and interpersonal skills. Lake Land College developed this student marketing council called The Vibe to include a student voice in the...
Effingham Knights Of Columbus Donate To Shop With A Deputy Program
From the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Charlie Tegeler, Grand Knight of the Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 665, stopped by the office this morning to present a check from the Knights to our Shop With a Deputy program. This is a popular program that is fun and satisfying to be a part of.
United States Air Force Band Coming To Effingham
United States Air Force Band “Roots in Blue” will be performing a concert celebrating Veterans Day on Thursday, November 10. The concert will be at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. Music...
Lake Land College Announces 2022 Philanthropy Award Recipients
The Lake Land College Foundation recognized the 2020-2022 Philanthropy Award recipients as well as incoming and outgoing board members at the Foundation and Alumni Awards Reception in October. The 2022 Philanthropy Awards include the Outstanding Philanthropist Award, The Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Award, The Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award and the Crystal...
Volunteers Being Sought For Funeral Of US Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class Keith Tipsword
Volunteers from Altamont, Beecher City and Moccasin Illinois area are needed to set up 700 plus US 3×5 foot flags on Sunday November 13th in Altamont, Illinois for the funeral of US Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class Keith W. Tipsword, WWII KIA onboard the USS WEST VIRGINIA during the attack on Pearl Harbor, HI.
Lake Land College Student Nominated For Statewide Award
Lake Land College nominated sophomore Jordan “Jordi” Oliver, Buncombe, for the 2022 Illinois Community College Student Laureate Award from the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Oliver serves as a full-time Agriculture Transfer major with hopes of transferring onto the University of Illinois to obtain a dual major in Agricultural Communications and Animal Science. Upon graduation, her goal is to be commissioned into the United States Air Force.
Former Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class And Effingham County Native Keith Tipsword Returning Home
More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home. Tipsword was a Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia. during the attack of Pearl Harbor. 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
Andy Robert Zike, 64
Andy Robert Zike, 64, of Shelbyville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, IL. Andy was born on April 30, 1958, in Mattoon, the son of Jerry and Karen (Spaulding) Zike. He retired from County Market in Shelbyville after many years of service. He was an avid Star Trek fan who also enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with loved ones. Andy was a quiet, gentle soul who was kind to all and was known to have a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.
Shining Star Award Winner Of The Month
Amanda Harrington was recently selected by Treehouse Daycare & Preschool as the recipient of the Dairy Queen Shining Stars Award. Amanda wants to be a queen when she grows up. she is pictured after receiving her DQ certificate of appreciation and gift of a Free meal at Effingham Dairy Queen.
Warren Douglas Peters, 82
Warren Douglas Peters, 82, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Radon Test Kits Still Available At The Shelby County Health Department
Have you tested your house for radon? Radon is an invisible, odorless gas that is the 2nd leading cause of lung cancer. Testing your home is the only way to know you and your loved ones are safe from radon. If you would like a radon test kit, they are...
Keith Warren Tipsword, 27
United States Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, 27, of Moccasin died on Sunday, December 7, 1941 in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moccasin Cemetery near Beecher City with full military honors.
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Bill was born on October 25, 1925, in Herrick, the son of Ray and Eva (Holman) Jones. He was a United States Navy veteran of WWII. Bill and Lois Eileen Anderson were married in St. Charles, MO on November 8, 1944 and were blessed with 72 years of marriage before her passing on May 28, 2017. Bill worked for Exxon Oil Company for many years. He enjoyed bowling, softball, woodworking and storytelling.
Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Hagan, 80
Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Hagan, 80, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Anthony Hospital, Effingham, IL. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL or Donor’s Choice. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
Sigel Water Service Will Be Interrupted Tuesday And Friday As New Water Main Is Installed; Boil Order Will Be In Effect
The town of Sigel will have periods of water service interruption on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Friday, Nov. 11 from 8am to 4pm. This work is to complete a new water main construction project. Sigel will be under a boil order starting Tuesday at 9am. You will be notified as...
Sigel Boil Order Lifted
The Sigel Water Department has announced that the boil order for the city of Sigel has been lifted. The Sigel Water Department thanks you for your cooperation.
Centralia Police Respond To Shooting At South Maple In Centralia
From the Centralia, IL Police Department Facebook Page:. On 11/6/22 at 21:34pm, Centralia Dispatch received multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the 500 block of South Maple. While in route to the call, Centralia Dispatch received a report that a female subject had been shot. Patrol officers arrived on...
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Kevin L. McWhorter of Edgewood for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of weapons with a revoked FOID. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old...
ISP Makes Arrests After Threats Made At Pana High School
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 has arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials were notified of a threatening message in a bathroom stall. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, a second threatening message was found in a bathroom stall. The second message was separate from the threat found the previous day.
