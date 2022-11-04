ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Announces New Student Marketing Council Members

Lake Land College selected 13 students from several applicants to participate in The Vibe for the 2022-23 academic year based on their passion for the college and demonstrated communication and interpersonal skills. Lake Land College developed this student marketing council called The Vibe to include a student voice in the...
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Knights Of Columbus Donate To Shop With A Deputy Program

From the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Charlie Tegeler, Grand Knight of the Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 665, stopped by the office this morning to present a check from the Knights to our Shop With a Deputy program. This is a popular program that is fun and satisfying to be a part of.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

United States Air Force Band Coming To Effingham

United States Air Force Band “Roots in Blue” will be performing a concert celebrating Veterans Day on Thursday, November 10. The concert will be at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. Music...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Announces 2022 Philanthropy Award Recipients

The Lake Land College Foundation recognized the 2020-2022 Philanthropy Award recipients as well as incoming and outgoing board members at the Foundation and Alumni Awards Reception in October. The 2022 Philanthropy Awards include the Outstanding Philanthropist Award, The Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Award, The Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award and the Crystal...
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Student Nominated For Statewide Award

Lake Land College nominated sophomore Jordan “Jordi” Oliver, Buncombe, for the 2022 Illinois Community College Student Laureate Award from the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Oliver serves as a full-time Agriculture Transfer major with hopes of transferring onto the University of Illinois to obtain a dual major in Agricultural Communications and Animal Science. Upon graduation, her goal is to be commissioned into the United States Air Force.
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Andy Robert Zike, 64

Andy Robert Zike, 64, of Shelbyville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, IL. Andy was born on April 30, 1958, in Mattoon, the son of Jerry and Karen (Spaulding) Zike. He retired from County Market in Shelbyville after many years of service. He was an avid Star Trek fan who also enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with loved ones. Andy was a quiet, gentle soul who was kind to all and was known to have a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Shining Star Award Winner Of The Month

Amanda Harrington was recently selected by Treehouse Daycare & Preschool as the recipient of the Dairy Queen Shining Stars Award. Amanda wants to be a queen when she grows up. she is pictured after receiving her DQ certificate of appreciation and gift of a Free meal at Effingham Dairy Queen.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Warren Douglas Peters, 82

Warren Douglas Peters, 82, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 prior to the service at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Keith Warren Tipsword, 27

United States Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, 27, of Moccasin died on Sunday, December 7, 1941 in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moccasin Cemetery near Beecher City with full military honors.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97

William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Bill was born on October 25, 1925, in Herrick, the son of Ray and Eva (Holman) Jones. He was a United States Navy veteran of WWII. Bill and Lois Eileen Anderson were married in St. Charles, MO on November 8, 1944 and were blessed with 72 years of marriage before her passing on May 28, 2017. Bill worked for Exxon Oil Company for many years. He enjoyed bowling, softball, woodworking and storytelling.
BEECHER CITY, IL
Effingham Radio

Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Hagan, 80

Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Hagan, 80, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Anthony Hospital, Effingham, IL. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL or Donor’s Choice. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
STRASBURG, IL
Effingham Radio

2022 Election Results

The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Sigel Boil Order Lifted

The Sigel Water Department has announced that the boil order for the city of Sigel has been lifted. The Sigel Water Department thanks you for your cooperation.
SIGEL, IL
Effingham Radio

Centralia Police Respond To Shooting At South Maple In Centralia

From the Centralia, IL Police Department Facebook Page:. On 11/6/22 at 21:34pm, Centralia Dispatch received multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the 500 block of South Maple. While in route to the call, Centralia Dispatch received a report that a female subject had been shot. Patrol officers arrived on...
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Kevin L. McWhorter of Edgewood for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of weapons with a revoked FOID. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Makes Arrests After Threats Made At Pana High School

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 has arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials were notified of a threatening message in a bathroom stall. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, a second threatening message was found in a bathroom stall. The second message was separate from the threat found the previous day.
PANA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy