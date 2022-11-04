Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Car crashes into Henderson church
Henderson Police respond after a car crashes into a church. HPD says they responded to Holy Name of Jesus Church for an accident shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say the driver told them he lost his brakes and wrecked into the building. No injuries were reported.
vincennespbs.org
Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident
Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
wevv.com
EPD: Man charged with burglary after break-in at Golfmoor Baseball Park
An Evansville man is being charged with burglary after being arrested at Golfmoor Baseball Park on Tuesday, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to Golfmoor Baseball Park around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a burglary after someone noticed a man inside a building via security camera.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Man Charged In Shooting
Officers arrested 57 year old Charles Brumitt on Monday and charged him with aggravated battery. Originally, Brumitt told EPD that a woman broke into his home on Roselawn Circle. There was a struggle over a gun when the female was shot in the hand. The female told police she met...
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
OCSO needs help locating this truck
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accidents in Evansville cause delays
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews in Evansville have responded to two accidents this morning, both of which happened within 45 minutes of each other. One is located at the intersection of Bedford and Adams Avenues and another one on S. Boeke Road under the Lloyd Expressway. Drivers should expect delays if they are heading toward […]
Washington man injured in logging accident
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A Washington man was flown to a Kentucky hospital after getting struck in the head in a logging accident on Friday. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a call around 10:45 on Friday, requesting for an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington. When […]
Another wrongful death lawsuit filed against city of Evansville, EPD
(WEHT) - The parents of a 20-year-old who died while in custody in November of 2020 filed a federal wrongful death civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday against the city of Evansville and seven Evansville Police Department officers.
14news.com
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Democrat Noah Robinson and Republican Jeff Hales are facing off in the race for Vanderburgh County Sheriff. Both candidates say they know there is work to be done with drug overdoses and gun violence in the county, without taking guns out of the hands of law abiding citizens.
EVV says hello to Rescue 3
The Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) announced a new addition to enhance safety, Rescue 3!
POLICE: Stolen SUV found, suspect at large in Carmi
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Officers say a stolen Chevy SUV has been found, but their suspect still remains unidentified. According to the Carmi Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart parking lot around 6 o’clock Sunday evening. Police believe a man seen walking into the Walmart stole a blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, which has since […]
14news.com
Boonville Fire Department: Burn ban reinstated in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A burn ban has been reinstated in Warrick County. According to a social media post, the ban is effective immediately. Officials with the Boonville Fire Department say the ban is due to dry conditions, low humidity and a growing number of fires getting out of control.
wevv.com
Two displaced after house fire on East Riverside Drive in Evansville
Two people were displaced by a house fire that happened in Evansville on Monday morning. Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were called to the fire at a home on East Riverside Drive near South Weinbach Avenue. Firefighters were able to arrive at the home within minutes after a bystander...
wevv.com
Man arrested after burglary of Evansville computer repair store
An Evansville man was arrested and charged with burglary after a break-in that happened at a local business on Sunday. Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at the Computers Plus store off of North Burkhardt Road early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, police said they...
New faces are coming to Vanderburgh County offices
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before […]
14news.com
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
Fire Crews in Warrick County battle a large brush fire overnight
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Fire Crews in Warrick County spent much of last night battling a large brush fire in the area of Folsomville Degonia road. Eyewitness News was told that the fire was burning partially in a field and partially in a wooded area, between Lincoln Trail and Kelly Road. At one point, […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound US 41 down to one lane after 4 vehicle crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police officials are responding to a crash on US 41 heading northbound. They say four vehicles are involved. According to a social media post, the road is down to one lane. ISP sergeant Todd Ringle is asking drivers to be careful driving through...
Comments / 0