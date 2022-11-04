Read full article on original website
Latest Gaming News: A new ‘Horizon’ MMO might be in development and we might not get a ‘Call of Duty’ in 2023
News has been circling from all over the gaming sphere today as Horizon Zero Dawn might be getting a sequel, but this time in the form of an MMO, Beat Saber is getting yet another music pack, the newest VR headset might kill you and we might not be playing a new Call of Duty in 2023.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Sylvester Stallone confirms a ‘Rambo’ prequel, though his version sounds more intriguing
It feels strange to point out the things that Sylvester Stallone is known for; at this point in history, the 76-year-old film legend’s globe-circling fame seems entirely self-sufficient. Indeed, Stallone is known for being Stallone. Of course, the actor is chiefly synonymous with Rocky Balboa, the superstar boxer of...
A sizeable box office hit that gets more offensive by the year embraces its true self on streaming
Darren Aronofsky has been forced to publicly address the reasons why he decided that putting Brendan Fraser in a fat suit to direct him to a potential Academy Award in The Whale was a justifiable decision, so it’s not exactly a shock that 2001 comedy Shallow Hal continues to cause offense more than 20 years on from its initial release.
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ promo reveals best look yet at Ironheart’s upgrades
A new promo for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is giving us our best look yet at one of the more advanced iterations of the Stark tech-inspired suit utilized by a new hero being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart. The promo comes to...
‘Barbarian’ director reveals the classic text that inspired the movie’s terrifying villain
Warning: Spoilers for Barbarian to follow. It may not be elevated horror, as Zach Cregger has insisted, but the writer/director’s first foray into a solo feature film was certainly a cut above the majority of titles in a flourishing year for horror releases. Indeed, Barbarian rightfully snapped up its distinction as a sleeper hit, no doubt thanks to the word of mouth surrounding its rejection of convention, intelligent commentary, and ability to keep audiences guessing.
‘The Witcher’ creator Andrzej Sapkowski’s comments hit different after news of Henry Cavill’s departure
Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher have yet to recover from the news of Henry Cavill’s departure, but now they’re wondering what the author himself would make of this situation after praising showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and her team for, as it were, sticking the landing. Sapkowski...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Deadpool 3’ director in talks for new movie, but ‘TIE Fighter’-inspired film axed by Disney
It looks like it’s going to be yet another busy day for Star Wars fans. Andor‘s tenth episode ‘”One Way Out” is here, and (as expected), is a white-knuckle prison escape that already has fans calling for Andy Serkis to get an Emmy nod and has some claiming Luthen’s monologue about his sacrifices is one of the greatest Star Wars scenes ever.
Harry Potter banned from Twitter? ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic wades in on Elon Musk’s takeover with Daniel Radcliffe tweet
In keeping with the trend of celebrities poking fun at Elon Musk‘s handling of Twitter as the company’s newest CEO, Weird Al Yankovic did what he does best — made a big fat joke. In fact, he’s such a master of his craft that his gag had many users falling for it.
Time has not been kind to one of cinema’s all-time great franchises, at least depending on who you ask
A franchise doesn’t remain at the forefront of popular culture for 60 years by churning out a string of forgettable, formulaic, and/or terrible additional installments, but cinematic sacrilege may be getting committed in front of everyone’s eyes as the James Bond back catalogue comes under scrutiny. Pretty much...
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
The creator of a canceled Netflix fantasy series responds to rejection by launching a $100 million movie instead
Netflix doesn’t care how many people tune in for its latest hot fantasy shows, because the axe is ready to swing at any given moment. Fans are still reeling from The Imperfects biting the bullet after a single 10-episode season, but at least Fate: The Winx Saga managed to get two full runs out of the streamer before being thrown onto the discard pile.
‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies
As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ budget is reportedly tripled as Netflix confirms ‘Gears of War’ movie is still a thing
It seems that Russell T. Davies isn’t just returning to Doctor Who, but aiming to redefine the entire show with his newfound acclaim as a television producer. Not that he wasn’t already one of the biggest creative minds in British show business, but the 10-year break and what he’s done between has certainly helped those prospects skyrocket.
Netflix users scream at the heavens after yet another hit fantasy show gets canned after one season
Is there any point becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series when the platform is always a whisker away from pulling the plug in one way or another? Based on the most recent evidence that’s been piling up, which was cemented by the cancellation of The Imperfects, we’re going to go out on a limb and say no.
Oscar buzz aside, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star says her tears were real
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win Oscars? A lot of buzz has certainly been generated for one award category, in particular: Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda. Now, the Academy Award-nominated actor is acknowledging all of the praise she’s received for the role that many are claiming may be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress category.
Latest Horror News: James Wan diminishes hope for ‘The Conjuring’ spinoff while an accomplished director eyes ‘The Mummy’ remake
Forget about your jolly old Saint Nicks and Frosty the Snowmans, because despite the temperature drops and the inclusion of Christmas decorations in the aisle of your local Walmart, the ever-popular horror catalog is not ready to bow down for the holiday season just yet. In fact, the spooktacular genre is as vigorous as ever, with plenty of updates set to be examined in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered! Amongst the pile of juicy updates, James Wan has apparently crushed hopes for a rumored spinoff of The Conjuring as a capable filmmaker has their sights set on a remake of The Mummy.
A transparently Oscar-baiting misfire everybody saw right through cynically tugs at the streaming heartstrings
It might sound a touch harsh, but you can regularly spot a movie designed almost exclusively for the purpose of awards season recognition from a mile off. While every filmmaker sets out to make a film they hope will be lavished in praise and shiny trophies, transparent (and miserably failed) attempts don’t come much more blatant than Seven Pounds.
