wegotthiscovered.com

The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Barbarian’ director reveals the classic text that inspired the movie’s terrifying villain

Warning: Spoilers for Barbarian to follow. It may not be elevated horror, as Zach Cregger has insisted, but the writer/director’s first foray into a solo feature film was certainly a cut above the majority of titles in a flourishing year for horror releases. Indeed, Barbarian rightfully snapped up its distinction as a sleeper hit, no doubt thanks to the word of mouth surrounding its rejection of convention, intelligent commentary, and ability to keep audiences guessing.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Deadpool 3’ director in talks for new movie, but ‘TIE Fighter’-inspired film axed by Disney

It looks like it’s going to be yet another busy day for Star Wars fans. Andor‘s tenth episode ‘”One Way Out” is here, and (as expected), is a white-knuckle prison escape that already has fans calling for Andy Serkis to get an Emmy nod and has some claiming Luthen’s monologue about his sacrifices is one of the greatest Star Wars scenes ever.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban

It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
wegotthiscovered.com

The creator of a canceled Netflix fantasy series responds to rejection by launching a $100 million movie instead

Netflix doesn’t care how many people tune in for its latest hot fantasy shows, because the axe is ready to swing at any given moment. Fans are still reeling from The Imperfects biting the bullet after a single 10-episode season, but at least Fate: The Winx Saga managed to get two full runs out of the streamer before being thrown onto the discard pile.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies

As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ budget is reportedly tripled as Netflix confirms ‘Gears of War’ movie is still a thing

It seems that Russell T. Davies isn’t just returning to Doctor Who, but aiming to redefine the entire show with his newfound acclaim as a television producer. Not that he wasn’t already one of the biggest creative minds in British show business, but the 10-year break and what he’s done between has certainly helped those prospects skyrocket.
wegotthiscovered.com

Oscar buzz aside, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star says her tears were real

Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win Oscars? A lot of buzz has certainly been generated for one award category, in particular: Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda. Now, the Academy Award-nominated actor is acknowledging all of the praise she’s received for the role that many are claiming may be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress category.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: James Wan diminishes hope for ‘The Conjuring’ spinoff while an accomplished director eyes ‘The Mummy’ remake

Forget about your jolly old Saint Nicks and Frosty the Snowmans, because despite the temperature drops and the inclusion of Christmas decorations in the aisle of your local Walmart, the ever-popular horror catalog is not ready to bow down for the holiday season just yet. In fact, the spooktacular genre is as vigorous as ever, with plenty of updates set to be examined in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered! Amongst the pile of juicy updates, James Wan has apparently crushed hopes for a rumored spinoff of The Conjuring as a capable filmmaker has their sights set on a remake of The Mummy.
wegotthiscovered.com

A transparently Oscar-baiting misfire everybody saw right through cynically tugs at the streaming heartstrings

It might sound a touch harsh, but you can regularly spot a movie designed almost exclusively for the purpose of awards season recognition from a mile off. While every filmmaker sets out to make a film they hope will be lavished in praise and shiny trophies, transparent (and miserably failed) attempts don’t come much more blatant than Seven Pounds.

