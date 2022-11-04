ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Covina Halloween party shooting suspects plead not guilty

Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their next court date was not immediately available.
COVINA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Families question suspected fentanyl deaths of loved ones behind bars

FOX 11 investigates allegations of fentanyl behind bars. More than a dozen inmates have died in Riverside County jails, prompting families of the deceased inmates to question their alleged overdose deaths. Chad Bianco, who is at the center of scrutiny from those families, slammed rumors accusing the Riverside County Sheriff of being responsible for the suspected overdoses.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Liquor store shooting on 8th and Lorena leaves one man dead

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Boyle Heights. Police say the victim exited a liquor store on the corner of 8th and Lorena Streets where two male suspects were in an argument with an individual in the parking lot. The victim got involved in the argument and the two male suspects brandished their handguns, pistol whipped him and fired multiple rounds. The two suspects fled the scene with a third suspect who was waiting in a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown

Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
MONTEBELLO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision

A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
HIGHLAND, CA
CBS LA

Driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Garden Grove

Authorities say a 26-year-old driver was in custody following a deadly hit-and-run in Garden Grove. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Brookhurst Street where a white Toyota Tacoma was suspected of colliding into a pedestrian. Police say an officer was in the area and was able to locate the suspect vehicle allegedly fleeing the scene without stopping, nor rendering aid. According to authorities, the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter. Police identified the suspect as Alexis Lopez of Brea. The victim was identified as a 53-year-old man experiencing homelessness. His name was withheld. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Investigator Mihalik at (714) 741-5925. 
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Off-duty deputy involved in shooting at Sylmar gas station

An off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was involved in a shooting in Sylmar, investigators said Monday. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located at Foothill Blvd. and Hubbard Street in Sylmar. The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the criminal investigation. According to LAPD, a shooting occurred at that location. Two male suspects driving a white Tesla were injured and self-transported to the hospital, investigators said. They are in stable condition. The motive of the shooting has not yet been released. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night

A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
LA PUENTE, CA

