Murder suspect caught while allegedly stealing shopping cart filled with laundry detergent
A murder suspect was caught after allegedly stealing a shopping cart jam-packed with laundry detergent in La Verne on Tuesday. The man was seen bolting out of a Vons supermarket on Foothill Blvd. while pushing a shopping cart filled with over 20 large bottles of Tide laundry detergent, said La Verne Police. The store’s manager […]
foxla.com
Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
Covina Halloween party shooting suspects plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their next court date was not immediately available.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Sheriff’s deputy convicted of falsely claiming he was shot outside Lancaster station
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
police1.com
Off-duty Calif. officer arrested after firing gun in air at local tavern
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A man identified as an off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested in the mountain community of Blue Jay on Sunday on suspicion of discharging his gun into the air, officials said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived at Dogwood Tavern in the...
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront
San Bernardino, CA: A vehicle crashed into a Circle K storefront Monday evening taking out a wall, shattering glass and toppling displays of merchandise. At 7:29 p.m.,… Read more "Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront"
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are trying to identify burglary suspects who stole donated clothing
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:44 a.m., the pictured suspects used a cordless grinder to cut the pad lock on the doors of a clothing donation shipping container located near the Outback Steakhouse at 549 Westminster Mall, took several pieces of clothing, and fled in the vehicle shown (Auto 1).
foxla.com
Families question suspected fentanyl deaths of loved ones behind bars
FOX 11 investigates allegations of fentanyl behind bars. More than a dozen inmates have died in Riverside County jails, prompting families of the deceased inmates to question their alleged overdose deaths. Chad Bianco, who is at the center of scrutiny from those families, slammed rumors accusing the Riverside County Sheriff of being responsible for the suspected overdoses.
NBC San Diego
Riverside County Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
Liquor store shooting on 8th and Lorena leaves one man dead
A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Boyle Heights. Police say the victim exited a liquor store on the corner of 8th and Lorena Streets where two male suspects were in an argument with an individual in the parking lot. The victim got involved in the argument and the two male suspects brandished their handguns, pistol whipped him and fired multiple rounds. The two suspects fled the scene with a third suspect who was waiting in a vehicle.
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
foxla.com
4 stabbed at home in Montebello after apparent family argument: Investigators
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Four people were stabbed at a home in Montebello Sunday night after an attack investigators say stemmed from a family argument. The suspected attacker is in custody. Police were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday. Investigators confirmed to FOX 11's Ed...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
Driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Garden Grove
Authorities say a 26-year-old driver was in custody following a deadly hit-and-run in Garden Grove. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Brookhurst Street where a white Toyota Tacoma was suspected of colliding into a pedestrian. Police say an officer was in the area and was able to locate the suspect vehicle allegedly fleeing the scene without stopping, nor rendering aid. According to authorities, the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter. Police identified the suspect as Alexis Lopez of Brea. The victim was identified as a 53-year-old man experiencing homelessness. His name was withheld. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Investigator Mihalik at (714) 741-5925.
Off-duty deputy involved in shooting at Sylmar gas station
An off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was involved in a shooting in Sylmar, investigators said Monday. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located at Foothill Blvd. and Hubbard Street in Sylmar. The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the criminal investigation. According to LAPD, a shooting occurred at that location. Two male suspects driving a white Tesla were injured and self-transported to the hospital, investigators said. They are in stable condition. The motive of the shooting has not yet been released.
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
sgvcitywatch.com
Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night
A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
