Kettering, OH

Parents tell police their son used his fists, knees, feet to beat them up Halloween night

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
KETTERING — A 33-year-old Kettering man remains in jail on charges accusing him of hitting his father an estimated 80 times with his fists, knee strikes and kicks and also using a metal coat hanger to rough up his mother on Halloween night.

Justin Couch is in the Montgomery County Jail on two counts of felonious assault, with bond set at $500,000 ($250,000 on each count), according to online jail records. He was moved there from the Kettering City Jail after his arrest Monday night because the jail was not equipped to handle his aggressive behavior, Kettering police Detectives JP Jung and Kevin Hoying said in an affidavit filed with the city municipal court on Nov. 1 that lays out the statement of facts in the investigation.

Officers were called to the Couch home, in the 3700 block of Tait Road, about 10:51 p.m. on a disturbance call. They arrived to find Jess Couch, Justin’s father, unresponsive, on his back, his face bloody.

They also found Tina Couch, alert but seated on the ground, next to her husband.

She told police Justin assaulted them. Neighbors told police the same thing.

No explanation for the attack was included in the statement of facts.

The elder Couch regained consciousness while police were in the house and walked to the driveway to deal with property he and Tina Couch said Justin damaged. He picked up his 1975 Harley Davidson motorcycle that Justin was accused of pushing over and on top of another motorcycle. They said their son also damaged the gas tank and the family SUV by striking both with the metal coat hanger he is accused of using to beat his mother.

They accused Justin of using closed fists to strike them in the head, face and back, according to the affidavit. He is accused of hitting his father an estimated 80 times with closed fists, knee strikes and kicks.

He is accused of hitting his mother nine times with his fists as well.

Both suffered major swelling to their eyes, according to the court document, which also said the elder Couch lost consciousness at least twice while police were in the house.

Father and mother were treated at Kettering Medical Hospital. She has been released.

As of the time of the court filing, Jess Couch remained a patient because he had to wait for the results of a CT scan. A physician’s assistant told police the man likely suffered a broken nose, according to the court filing.

Justin Couch is to be in court later this month for his initial appearance, according to online court records.

FreeJulianAssange
5d ago

THROW AWAY THE KEY!! If he can treat his own parents like this, imagine how he would treat a stranger who inadvertently made him upset.

Troy Hoskins
5d ago

he's in the perfect environment now....I wish I could watch the beat down he'll get trying to play tough guy in prison

Shannon Johnson
5d ago

probably on drugs an they told him no about something prayers for healing of parents an mental help for him

