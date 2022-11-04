HFD responds to gas leak at off-campus UH housing
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a gas leak in McCully around 10:28 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Businesses were evacuated and upon further investigation the gas leak was reported to come from the Hale Mahana apartments.
These apartments are used for off-campus housing for UH Manoa students.
HFD later determined that the gas leak came from the fifth floor.
A couple hours later, HFD gave the all clear to return.
There were no injuries reported.
Comments / 0