Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Voters choose to dissolve Tuscarora Fire Protection District
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Voters elected Tuesday to dissolve the Tuscarora Fire Protection District, which was placed on the ballot as a referendum after the district saw an increase in workload and a decrease in volunteers. The district will be absorbed into Timber-Hollis Fire Protection District.
Central Illinois Proud
Family of Peoria man killed by police ask for support, transparency from city leaders
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A grieving family left in limbo are calling on Peoria leaders for support. Loved-ones of Samuel Vincent Richmond gathered outside of city hall Tuesday night and addressed the public, police, and city council members. “The most important thing for me is that we get justice...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal council approve $500K grant for violence prevention
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Normal Town Council approved a $500,000 grant application aimed at preventing violence. The grant comes from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and town staff said it will improve crime prevention at the police department through technology, protective equipment and officer training.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria woman located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after asking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Michele Rasmussen, Peoria Police have announced that she has been found safe and is doing well. 18-year-old Deven H. Lane is still missing.
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested after fleeing police, invading Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two underage suspects have been arrested after fleeing police and forcing their way into a residence on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division were conducting an investigation into a juvenile male in possession...
Central Illinois Proud
15-year-old dead after Monday’s shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced Wednesday that 15-year-old Merian L. Smith has died as a result of a shooting on Monday. On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of W. Gift regarding three separate Shot Spotter alerts totaling 21 rounds fired. They located two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. One male’s injuries were non-life-threatening but Smith was transported to OSF St. Francis in critical condition.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria citizens vote to eliminate county auditor
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Voters have chosen to eliminate the position of Peoria County Auditor, meaning that current auditor Jessica Thomas is out of a job come December 2024. “Shall Peoria County eliminate the internal Office of County Auditor when Peoria County already has an external Auditor as required by state law? This would be a cost savings of approximately $150,000 annually,” the referendum read.
Central Illinois Proud
Rob Reneau elected to Peoria County Board
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Rob Reneau has been elected to Peoria County Board’s District 2 seat, beating out Luke K. Hoerr. Reneau received 1,826 votes and Hoerr received 1,515 votes.
Central Illinois Proud
2 juveniles shot on Hanssler Place in Peoria, 1 critical
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria. According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.
Central Illinois Proud
Nathan Hoerr comes out on top for Peoria County Board
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Nathan Hoerr has been elected to Peoria County Board’s District 8 seat, beating out Kanika Jones. Jones received 1,408 votes while Hoerr received 1,468 votes.
Central Illinois Proud
Ruhland comes out on top for Peoria County Board
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Terrence “Terry” Ruhland has been elected to Peoria County Board’s District 8 seat, beating out Mike Antonacci. Antonacci received 1,296 votes while Ruhland received 2,358 votes.
Central Illinois Proud
Camille Coates elected to Peoria County Board
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Camille Coates has been elected to Peoria County Board’s District 2 seat, beating out Jorell Glass. Coates received 1,195 votes and Glass received 335 of votes.
Central Illinois Proud
Operation Green Light brings awareness to military veterans
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Murray Baker Bridge has green lights to support military veterans. Operation Green Light is a new national collaboration to support veterans. It was created to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by military veterans and the resources that are available for veterans and their families.
Central Illinois Proud
IL House 91st District: Chung, Preston seek first term
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Board member Sharon Chung and Normal Town Council member Scott Preston face off Tuesday to see who will represent the newly-drawn 91st district in the Illinois House of Representatives. The new 91st district includes parts of central Bloomington and Normal, and then stretches...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, November 9th
Piper was found as a stray and is about one year old. She is all set to be adopted and she’s ready to settle into a forever home. You can get more information on her and other animals with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
Germantown Hills approves school building bonds
GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The residents of Germantown Hills School District #69 approved the district issuing $7,000,000 in building bonds Tuesday. 1,544 voted to approve the bonds, while 1,520 voted to reject them.
Central Illinois Proud
IL House 92nd District: Gordon-Booth wins reelection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s incumbent representative Jehan Gordon-Booth will return to Springfield after ousting Republican challenger Ben Watt in Tuesday’s midterm election. This will be Gordon-Booth’s eighth term in the Statehouse. Throughout the campaign, Gordon-Booth’s camp had a clear financial advantage: Gordon-Booth’s campaign had $320,000...
Central Illinois Proud
Linda E. Daley picked for District 11 seat on Peoria County Board
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Linda E. Daley has been elected to Peoria County Board’s District 4 seat, beating out Mike Droste. Droste received 1,731 of votes while Daley received 2,789 of votes.
Central Illinois Proud
Webb elected Fulton County Sheriff
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Jon Webb was elected Fulton County Sheriff Tuesday. Webb received 7,179 votes, while Maricle received 5,866 votes.
Comments / 0