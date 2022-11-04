Ever wondered what ‘Bleach’ tastes like? Coca-Cola wants you to find out with confusing new promotion

Boba Fett is one of the most popular characters in Star Wars canon, but that doesn’t shield him from criticism. In fact, no one is safe from the notoriously toxic Star Wars fanbase. Fett’s return as a former bounty hunter and current criminal overlord in The Book of Boba Fett was quickly the target of ridicule, as the fanbase came to terms with the fact that actors age. They’ve largely moved on from this absurd criticism in the months since The Book of Boba Fett concluded, but a new nitpick has since arisen on Reddit’s dedicated Star Wars sub.

9 HOURS AGO