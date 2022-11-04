Ever wondered what ‘Bleach’ tastes like? Coca-Cola wants you to find out with confusing new promotion

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
wegotthiscovered.com
The creator of a canceled Netflix fantasy series responds to rejection by launching a $100 million movie instead
Netflix doesn’t care how many people tune in for its latest hot fantasy shows, because the axe is ready to swing at any given moment. Fans are still reeling from The Imperfects biting the bullet after a single 10-episode season, but at least Fate: The Winx Saga managed to get two full runs out of the streamer before being thrown onto the discard pile.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Love is Blind’ sparks debate over if Zanab or Cole is the true villain over ‘The Cuties Story’
The experimental dating show Love is Blind is a runaway hit for Netflix, and the latest season is no exception. A lot of the drama has centered around couple Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, and the instantly infamous “cuties story.” Now fans are debating who’s in the right and wrong.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Barbarian’ director reveals the classic text that inspired the movie’s terrifying villain
Warning: Spoilers for Barbarian to follow. It may not be elevated horror, as Zach Cregger has insisted, but the writer/director’s first foray into a solo feature film was certainly a cut above the majority of titles in a flourishing year for horror releases. Indeed, Barbarian rightfully snapped up its distinction as a sleeper hit, no doubt thanks to the word of mouth surrounding its rejection of convention, intelligent commentary, and ability to keep audiences guessing.
18 Tweets For Anyone Who Already Watched "From Scratch" And Is Still Crying About It Days Later
So...who's starting the From Scratch support group?
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds is still haunted by his ‘traumatic’ appearance on Korea’s ‘The Masked Singer’
The Masked Singer is one of the most popular TV shows on the planet right now, one that allows audiences to play a guessing game from the comfort of their own homes before the identity of the costumed crooners is ultimately revealed. Some big (and occasionally controversial) names have appeared on the series in the past, but did you know Ryan Reynolds was one of them?
wegotthiscovered.com
While it isn’t ‘The Witcher’ Henry Cavill’s latest Netflix adventure has taken the platform by storm
Henry Cavill may not be returning to Netflix for another series of The Witcher, but one of his other big roles is currently going off on streaming in its debut. Enola Holmes 2 has finally arrived on the streaming service, and the dual star power of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill has sent it straight to the very top of Netflix’s charts. In its first week, Enola Holmes has seen 64 million hours viewed worldwide, smashing it ahead of previous number ones.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fans already theorizing wildly after the season 5 premiere’s title is revealed
We’re still a long way from Stranger Things 5 premiering on Netflix, but the ‘Strangers’ are hanging on to every measly breadcrumb that the writer’s room will offer to them. On Nov. 6, the official Stranger Things Twitter account posted an image of the Stranger Things 5, Episode #501 screenplay, thus revealing the title of the first episode, “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Naturally, the Strangers rushed to social media — namely Reddit — to theorize about what the ominous and ambiguous title might indicate.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sizeable box office hit that gets more offensive by the year embraces its true self on streaming
Darren Aronofsky has been forced to publicly address the reasons why he decided that putting Brendan Fraser in a fat suit to direct him to a potential Academy Award in The Whale was a justifiable decision, so it’s not exactly a shock that 2001 comedy Shallow Hal continues to cause offense more than 20 years on from its initial release.
wegotthiscovered.com
The new Black Panther may have been accidentally revealed with action figure release
Speculation about who will be the new hero to take up the legendary mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been growing for a long time, and an action figure might just have let the answer slip out. Posted on Twitter, the action figure from Hot Toys shows the new...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users scream at the heavens after yet another hit fantasy show gets canned after one season
Is there any point becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series when the platform is always a whisker away from pulling the plug in one way or another? Based on the most recent evidence that’s been piling up, which was cemented by the cancellation of The Imperfects, we’re going to go out on a limb and say no.
Ouch, I Feel Absolutely Awful For These People Who Paid An Absolute Fortune For Something And Got Ripped Off
This pained me and my wallet deeply.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ budget is reportedly tripled as Netflix confirms ‘Gears of War’ movie is still a thing
It seems that Russell T. Davies isn’t just returning to Doctor Who, but aiming to redefine the entire show with his newfound acclaim as a television producer. Not that he wasn’t already one of the biggest creative minds in British show business, but the 10-year break and what he’s done between has certainly helped those prospects skyrocket.
wegotthiscovered.com
A weirdly disturbing body horror calamity slims down to squeeze onto the streaming charts
Even though he deservedly reigns as one of the most iconic voices in the history horror, success isn’t guaranteed every time Stephen King puts pen to paper, or when his work inevitably gets adapted for live-action. One major case in point in 1996’s Thinner, which is hellaciously strange, but not very good.
wegotthiscovered.com
Just when you thought ‘Star Wars’ fans were done blasting Boba Fett, his teeny tiny armor comes under fire
Boba Fett is one of the most popular characters in Star Wars canon, but that doesn’t shield him from criticism. In fact, no one is safe from the notoriously toxic Star Wars fanbase. Fett’s return as a former bounty hunter and current criminal overlord in The Book of Boba Fett was quickly the target of ridicule, as the fanbase came to terms with the fact that actors age. They’ve largely moved on from this absurd criticism in the months since The Book of Boba Fett concluded, but a new nitpick has since arisen on Reddit’s dedicated Star Wars sub.
wegotthiscovered.com
The literal Eiffel Tower just roasted Elon Musk on Twitter
There is plenty of discontentment fomenting against the Elon Musk regime on Twitter right now, and try as he might, Chief Twit just can’t seem to suppress it. War cries have been shouted and an exodus to Mastodon has begun as Musk attempts to monetize the platform, all the while contradicting himself at every turn when it comes to his vision and purpose behind his acquisition of the platform.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Sword Art Online’ could be real thanks to a VR headset that can actually kill you
Life imitates art for anime fans. The Oculus headset creator Palmer Luckey embraced his inner-Akihito Kayaba on the same day as the fictional Sword Art Online incident and announced that he had created a headset with similar functions as the Nervegear, a VR device that will kill the user if they die in a video game.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
A messy blockbuster that faced whitewashing backlash leaves no streaming stone unturned
Hollywood has finally been making a concerted effort to increase representation and diversity across the board, but the age-old issue reared its head before, during, and after David Leitch’s blockbuster Bullet Train rolled into theaters this summer. Adapted from the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, it didn’t take...
Comments / 0