Johanna Russell
5d ago
he needs to help fixed income people he does everything else but not helping fixed income people hello
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
North Carolina Republicans didn't win a supermajority, but...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A supermajority means the party has enough votes to override the Governor's veto. North Carolina Republicans won that supermajority in the Senate, but they came up one seat short in the House. However, history shows us there is still a path for Republicans to overturn Cooper's vetoes.
Election Night 2022 | Covering the vote in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. midterm election results: Live updates
Throughout election night, Carolina Journal will be providing up-to-the-minute results from key state and federal races across North Carolina. Check back for regular updates as the evening unfolds. U.S. Senate race. Cheri Beasley (Democrat) vs. Tedd Budd (Republican). 10:30pm update: 47% Beasley, 51% Budd. N.C. Congressional races. District 1: Don...
Democratic candidate Kathy Manning wins seat in Congressional District 6
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Democratic nominee Kathy Manning won the seat as congresswoman in North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District Tuesday. Manning is the projected winner in the race against Republican candidate Christian Castelli. The two faced off to claim a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to represent North Carolina in Congressional District 6.
Bobby Kimbrough wins seat for Forsyth County sheriff
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Incumbent Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has won the seat for sheriff, according to the NC State Board of Elections’ website. Kimbrough (D-NC) assumed office in 2018. He has served in law enforcement for almost 40 years. He defeated Ernie Leyba (R-NC). Kimbrough was...
WXII 12
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
The race is on for NC’s Congressional District 6
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All eyes are on the race for Congressional District 6. On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott. Manning currently holds the seat. She defeated Rhonda Foxx, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, and Edward Hanes, Jr. in...
WFAE.org
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
WECT
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than 1.6...
Elections: Does your employer have to give you time off to vote?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Does your employer have to give you time off to vote?. There's no federal law mandating it and the states are split on it. USA TODAY compiled a list of how the states shake out. Twenty-one states have no laws on the books about employers having...
Empty Smith Homes buildings to be used for Greensboro police training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be holding a training session Thursday around empty apartment buildings that are scheduled for demolition in the near future. Greensboro City officials said the training will be held on the North side of Smith Homes in the vacant apartment buildings to give officers a chance to conduct their training.
My 2 Cents: How to teach the importance of voting to your kids
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Happy Election Day! We talk all the time about the importance of Election Day but what we should remember is that it starts when we are kids so let's make sure the kids understand how powerful the vote is and WE all have that right as Americans.
Chronicle
North Carolina's early voting data shows higher turnout than 2018 midterms
As the last day of early voting ended in North Carolina on Saturday, voter turnout numbers recorded higher than in the 2018 midterm elections. Early voting lasted 17 days, from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. Who’s voting?. Approximately 2.1 million people have voted in North Carolina through Nov. 5,...
WRAL
At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls
On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
'I was surprised': Voters wait in long lines as one-stop early voting ends across North Carolina
More than 2,000,000 voters in North Carolina had cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, an hour and a half before early voting sites closed at 3 p.m.
Now that election day is over, the certification process begins
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Now that election day is over election officials in counties across the state are tasked with certifying the votes. Randolph county board of elections director Melissa Johnson explained the importance of the certification process. The county will spend 10 days checking ballots, forms signed by...
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
WBTV
N.C. election officials investigating over a dozen cases of intimidation, interference at polling sites
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina elections officials are investigating more than a dozen reported cases of possible voter intimidation and interference at local polling sites. The state Board of Elections says there are at least 15 situations that have been reported to the board so far. Some of the...
A GCS middle school gave parents access to any student's grade, address, and student ID
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's time for parents to start receiving a report card for their students. Monday evening, the parents at Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro got an email with a link attached that stated:. "Your child’s report card is now available for viewing and downloading. Please use...
