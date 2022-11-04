ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Johanna Russell
5d ago

he needs to help fixed income people he does everything else but not helping fixed income people hello

carolinajournal.com

N.C. midterm election results: Live updates

Throughout election night, Carolina Journal will be providing up-to-the-minute results from key state and federal races across North Carolina. Check back for regular updates as the evening unfolds. U.S. Senate race. Cheri Beasley (Democrat) vs. Tedd Budd (Republican). 10:30pm update: 47% Beasley, 51% Budd. N.C. Congressional races. District 1: Don...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Bobby Kimbrough wins seat for Forsyth County sheriff

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Incumbent Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has won the seat for sheriff, according to the NC State Board of Elections’ website. Kimbrough (D-NC) assumed office in 2018. He has served in law enforcement for almost 40 years. He defeated Ernie Leyba (R-NC). Kimbrough was...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

The race is on for NC’s Congressional District 6

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All eyes are on the race for Congressional District 6. On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott. Manning currently holds the seat. She defeated Rhonda Foxx, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, and Edward Hanes, Jr. in...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls

On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Now that election day is over, the certification process begins

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Now that election day is over election officials in counties across the state are tasked with certifying the votes. Randolph county board of elections director Melissa Johnson explained the importance of the certification process. The county will spend 10 days checking ballots, forms signed by...
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
