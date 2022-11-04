Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
McLennan County DA dismisses murder charge against suspect in drug deal killing who spent more than 600 days in jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a murder charge Tuesday against a Coleman County man in a September 2021 incident that Waco police say was initiated by a drug deal. First Assistant District Attorney Sharon Pruitt filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge...
fox44news.com
Woman charged with assault, threatening bloodbath with knife
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Bellmead Police report a 47-year-old woman is charged with assault and with threatening a “bloodbath” while displaying a knife at a local motel. Dorothy Jean Isabel remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday – on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
KWTX
U-Haul driver shot by police officers attempted to strike patrol units, Temple police say
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a U-Haul truck who allegedly led authorities on a pursuit along I-35 before he was shot by two police officers is in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. At about 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct....
KCEN TV NBC 6
New McLennan County DA promises to clean up case backlog
WACO, Texas — Republican Josh Tetens has won the title of McLennan County District Attorney after Democratic contender Aubrey Robertson conceded Tuesday night. In a statement, Robertson congratulated Tetens on his victory and thanked him for running a race focused on the issues. "I'd like to thank all of...
Burglary suspects at large, 1 arrest made: Temple police
Two unidentified suspects remain at large after escaping officers during a store burglary, police said.
Male teen dead, juvenile suspect in custody after fatal shooting: Temple police
The 16-year-old male victim is said to have passed this Sunday at Baylor Scott & White, according to the Temple Police Department.
Central Texas man dead after crashing in front of grocery store: Lorena police
Bass was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley.
fox44news.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Troy
Troy (FOX 44) — An officer-involved shooting that took place in Troy Monday night is under investigation. DPS Sgt. Brian Washko tells FOX 44 News the shooting took place near the Love’s Truck Stop. Officers from Troy and Temple Police Departments are part of the investigation. Sgt. Washko...
Where In Killeen, Texas Would You Put This Ridiculously Tiny Home?
If you could place this 399 square-foot tiny home somewhere here in Killeen, Texas, where would you put it? Could you live in a home this tiny for the rest of your life? I am trying to convince myself to say that I could, but that bedroom closet may not cut it, lol.
Killeen, Harker Heights voters approve decriminalization of marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen and Harker Heights voters approved ordinances Tuesday, which decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana in both cities. They join three other Texas cities -- Denton, San Marcos and Elgin -- which approved the same measure on Election Day. For Killeen, nearly 70% of voters approved the...
KWTX
Central Texas boys gives water bottles to garbage disposal employees
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old in Central Texas who gave his mom quite the scare when she couldn’t find him in the backyard where she left him was caught on video going out to the street to give bottles of water to two local garbage disposal employees. Kannon...
47-Year-Old Claborn Joiner Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Killeen. Officials confirmed that a 47-year-old was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
Fort Hood Soldier Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday night in Killeen. Officials confirmed that one Fort Hood soldier died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred in the area of W.Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Shooting leaves teen in hospital with life-threatening injuries, juvenile suspect in custody
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous news segment. A juvenile is in custody after a 16-year-old was shot late night Thursday, according to the temple Police Department. Temple Police received a call around 7:13 p.m. about a shooting near Jones Park in...
Temple police searching for missing 14-year-old
Mariah Jones, 14, was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black pants with a white strip down the side.
WacoTrib.com
School voters approve Crawford bond project, defeat China Spring tax rate hike
Crawford Independent School District voters approved a $10 million bond issue Tuesday that will pay for renovation of space at the old Crawford High School to create new middle school classrooms and ease enrollment pressures on the elementary school. In China Spring ISD, voters rejected a tax rate increase that...
KWTX
Robinson man charged with indecency with a child
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit on Wednesday, Oct. 3, arrested Thomas Owen, 60, of Robinson. He is charged with indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor. “There is reason to believe other victims of...
Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
dmagazine.com
Jury Awards $21 Million to a Man in Vegetative State After Surgery at Baylor University Medical Center
A Dallas County jury has just awarded the family of Carlos Rojas $21 million after he was left in a vegetative state following his leg surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in 2017. Rojas’ mother, Wilda Jennifer Rojas Graterol, filed the suit in 2021 against a registered nurse anesthetist, a...
Comments / 4