Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Woman charged with assault, threatening bloodbath with knife

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Bellmead Police report a 47-year-old woman is charged with assault and with threatening a “bloodbath” while displaying a knife at a local motel. Dorothy Jean Isabel remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday – on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

New McLennan County DA promises to clean up case backlog

WACO, Texas — Republican Josh Tetens has won the title of McLennan County District Attorney after Democratic contender Aubrey Robertson conceded Tuesday night. In a statement, Robertson congratulated Tetens on his victory and thanked him for running a race focused on the issues. "I'd like to thank all of...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Troy

Troy (FOX 44) — An officer-involved shooting that took place in Troy Monday night is under investigation. DPS Sgt. Brian Washko tells FOX 44 News the shooting took place near the Love’s Truck Stop. Officers from Troy and Temple Police Departments are part of the investigation. Sgt. Washko...
TROY, TX
KCEN

Killeen, Harker Heights voters approve decriminalization of marijuana

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen and Harker Heights voters approved ordinances Tuesday, which decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana in both cities. They join three other Texas cities -- Denton, San Marcos and Elgin -- which approved the same measure on Election Day. For Killeen, nearly 70% of voters approved the...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Robinson man charged with indecency with a child

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit on Wednesday, Oct. 3, arrested Thomas Owen, 60, of Robinson. He is charged with indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor. “There is reason to believe other victims of...
ROBINSON, TX
KCEN

Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
KILLEEN, TX

