Maine State

95.9 WCYY

You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine

Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Remember Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse in New England?

Did you really grow up in the Northeast if you weren't scared out of your pants by a talking light-up Christmas tree suddenly coming to life inches away from you?. That wouldn't be an abnormal occurrence if you were paying a visit to Bugaboo Creek. What was Bugaboo Creek?. Bugaboo...
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
i95 ROCK

Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?

The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
CONNECTICUT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire

It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
KITTERY, ME
mynbc5.com

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont

NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire for Monday drawing

CONCORD, N.H. — One lucky person finally won the Powerball jackpot that topped $2 billion. They did not buy the ticket in New Hampshire, though there was one big win in the Granite State. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Foods Plus on Plaistow Road...
PLAISTOW, NH
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
MassLive.com

53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire

A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
PITTSBURG, NH
Cadrene Heslop

New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000

If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
