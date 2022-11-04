Read full article on original website
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
Remember Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse in New England?
Did you really grow up in the Northeast if you weren't scared out of your pants by a talking light-up Christmas tree suddenly coming to life inches away from you?. That wouldn't be an abnormal occurrence if you were paying a visit to Bugaboo Creek. What was Bugaboo Creek?. Bugaboo...
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?
The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well, life happens, and so do moves. Sometimes moving is inevitable. You move for a new job, because you are in a military family, or...
Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire
It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?
mynbc5.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
WMUR.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire for Monday drawing
CONCORD, N.H. — One lucky person finally won the Powerball jackpot that topped $2 billion. They did not buy the ticket in New Hampshire, though there was one big win in the Granite State. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Foods Plus on Plaistow Road...
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire
A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
Warning: These Restaurant Orders Named ‘Unhealthiest’ in New England
Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating. The majority of people know that eating out is not always...
Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution
Article 22, also known as Proposal 5, will guarantee the right to “personal reproductive autonomy.” Poll after poll has shown strong support in Vermont for abortion rights generally as well as for the ballot initiative in question. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.
WMUR.com
How to watch total lunar eclipse -- the last one for three years -- in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A total lunar eclipse will make an appearance in the night sky over New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The partial eclipse will begin just after 4 a.m., with the total eclipse starting around 5:17 a.m. As the Earth casts a shadow on the moon, it will take on a reddish appearance.
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000
If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
The Wicked Reason Behind Slanted Windows on New England Homes
Who knew this was a thing with diagonal windows? How fun to learn about. Taste of Home says you and I can find these so-called 'Witch Windows,' all over the place if we're really looking. To be honest, after all of my years in New England living in Connecticut, Massachusetts,...
wabi.tv
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paul LePage’s mission to unseat Democratic candidate Janet Mills, did not materialize following Tuesday’s Midterm Elections. LePage picked up 42 percent of the votes compared to Governor Mill’s 56 percent . Independent candidate Sam Hunkler received 2 percent. LePage did not concede the...
NHPR
Three N.H. towns are testing out new ballot counting machines that use open source software
When voters in Ashland, Newington and Woodstock head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll be participating in a state pilot program that tests out new ballot machines. Unlike the current model that New Hampshire uses, these machines have software that’s open source, which allows anyone to see how it was programmed to tabulate votes.
