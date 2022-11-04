Three Quick Takeaways From Kentucky's 111-53 Exhibition Win Over KSU

Kentucky looked much more the part of the No. 4 team in the country on Thursday night, beating down on Kentucky State inside Rupp Arena.

Here are three takeaways from the tune-up win.

Secondary Pieces Emerge

Kentucky was without Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins against the Thorobreds, but frankly it didn't matter.

Secondary players made an impact in the win, headlined by frontcourt dominance from Lance Ware and Ugonna Onyenso. Ware showed off his newly-added muscle, making his presence felt multiple times in the paint, scoring 10 points, including a vicious dunk over a KSU defender.

Onyenso continued to show his defensive prowess, racking up 11 rebounds and four more blocks. His rim protection is going to earn him playing time this season, regardless of Oscar Tshiebwe's health status.

Elsewhere, Adou Thiero saw a bit more playing time, scoring seven points to go along with five boards in 19 minutes.

John Calipari is still figuring out where the pieces of the puzzle go, but there's no doubt that there's plenty of options to choose from. The roster just needs to get healthy.

Bounce Back Night Offensively for Antonio Reeves

It's still unclear what exact role Antonio Reeves will play for Kentucky this season, but one thing is for sure: He's going to score some points.

After scoring just five points against Missouri Western, the Illinois State transfer totaled 23 against Kentucky State, cashing in on five 3-pointers along the way.

He added two assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals while continuing to play hard-nosed defense on the perimeter. Whether he comes off the bench or finds a way to slot into the starting lineup, Reeves is going to be a spark plug.

Complete Defensive Performance

One thing is for sure, Kentucky State was nowhere near as up for the challenge as Missouri Western State was on Sunday night. Nevertheless, Kentucky put up a fantastic defensive effort for 40 minutes against the Thorobreds.

Between collecting 11 blocks, Cason Wallace terrorizing guards up and down the floor and the team's overall hustle, it was a positive sign for Big Blue Nation.

If Kentucky remains injured throughout the first part of the season, it may struggle on the offensive end on occasion. A stout defense can remedy almost all offensive issues, which may be what Calipari's group has to have to get through November and December relatively unscathed.

Wildcats Today will have post-game coverage from Rupp Arena, recapping Kentucky's exhibition win.

Kentucky Basketball Top Stories

Ugonna Onyenso Adjusting to 'Big Stage' at Kentucky

Calipari: Kentucky 'Not Where We Need To Be Right Now'

Calipari Hopeful Sahvir Wheeler's Injury is "Short-Term"

Cason Wallace's Defensive Prowess Shines Through in Missouri Western Win

Three Takeaways From Kentucky's Exhibition Win Over Missouri Western State

Antonio Reeves Playing Role Of Teacher And Student Since Arriving At Kentucky

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .