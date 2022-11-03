ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart warns Georgia football about visiting Mississippi State: ‘There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical’

ATHENS — Kelee Ringo is no stranger to cowbells. While playing at Saguaro High School in Arizona, he would occasionally hear opposing fans ring cowbells in an effort to disrupt him. It didn’t really work, but Ringo also knows he hasn’t faced an environment as he will on Saturday when Georgia visits Mississippi State.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Breaking down the biggest plays in Georgia’s win over Tennessee

In what had the makings of an all-time classic, the Georgia Bulldogs instead left no doubt when it came to their tangle with Tennessee. No. 3 Georgia opened the action with an offensive outburst, and its defense kept No. 1 Tennessee in check on their way to a one-sided 27-13 victory. Although this year’s matchup between the Dawgs and the Vols had the makings of one to remember, Georgia simply brought much of the same to a series that has seen the Bulldogs win the last six meetings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 11 Coaches Poll

After 10 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee, remains No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Georgia received 61 first-place votes while Michigan received two. LSU rose nine points to No. 8. Alabama fell 5 spots to No. 11, Clemson fell seven spots to No. 12, Texas rose 10 spots to No. 18, Illinois dropped seven spots to No. 20, Kansas State fell to No. 22, and Washington and Notre Dame entered the top 25 at No. 23 and No. 25.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football handles Tennessee in dominant home victory

KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout

Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Angel Baker's 18 leads Ole Miss women over Kennesaw State

The Ole Miss women's basketball team started their season out with a dominant 72-60 win over the Kennesaw State Owls on Monday night inside the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0) began its season with solid numbers as four Rebels scored in double figures. Last season's SEC Sixth Women of the Year, Angel Baker, led the Rebels with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Madison Scott followed with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 boards.
OXFORD, MS
cbtnews.com

Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67

James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
ATLANTA, GA
