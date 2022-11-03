Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Georgia football: What kind of recruiting boost did the ‘Dawgs get after their big win against the Vols?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest on the big recruiting weekend in Athens. =========================================================. There was a point during pregame when Peyton Manning walked through the west end zone at Sanford Stadium. Yes, that Peyton...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart warns Georgia football about visiting Mississippi State: ‘There’s a lot of pride and they’re really physical’
ATHENS — Kelee Ringo is no stranger to cowbells. While playing at Saguaro High School in Arizona, he would occasionally hear opposing fans ring cowbells in an effort to disrupt him. It didn’t really work, but Ringo also knows he hasn’t faced an environment as he will on Saturday when Georgia visits Mississippi State.
dawgpost.com
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs were "Down Right Fantastic"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs impressed everyone over the weekend - including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “Georgia was down right fantastic,” Finebaum said Sunday during his weekly hit on SportsCenter. The Dawgs used their lethal defense to hold Tennessee’s powerful offense in check the...
Breaking down the biggest plays in Georgia’s win over Tennessee
In what had the makings of an all-time classic, the Georgia Bulldogs instead left no doubt when it came to their tangle with Tennessee. No. 3 Georgia opened the action with an offensive outburst, and its defense kept No. 1 Tennessee in check on their way to a one-sided 27-13 victory. Although this year’s matchup between the Dawgs and the Vols had the makings of one to remember, Georgia simply brought much of the same to a series that has seen the Bulldogs win the last six meetings.
Georgia men’s basketball: 4 takeaways from the Bulldogs’ victory over Western Carolina
The 2022-23 edition of the Georgia Bulldogs was billed as a new era of Bulldogs basketball that fans hoped would bring a new tradition of winning with it. While it is still too early to say what kind of success is coming down the track for Mike White and company, Monday’s matchup against Western Carolina provided a promising launch point for the Bulldogs.
Mario Cristobal has a strong message to the fanbase: I'm upset, but we will build an 'unbelievable program'
The Miami Hurricanes will get back to work this week after taking a 45-3 beating from in-state rival Florida State on Saturday night. Miami (4-5, 2-3) will travel to Georgia Tech on Saturday in an ACC contest. Kickoff for the game is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST. The game will...
Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 11 Coaches Poll
After 10 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee, remains No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Georgia received 61 first-place votes while Michigan received two. LSU rose nine points to No. 8. Alabama fell 5 spots to No. 11, Clemson fell seven spots to No. 12, Texas rose 10 spots to No. 18, Illinois dropped seven spots to No. 20, Kansas State fell to No. 22, and Washington and Notre Dame entered the top 25 at No. 23 and No. 25.
dawgnation.com
Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart cautions ‘humility is a week away’
ATHENS — Georgia has become a near-unanimous No. 1 team once again and is heavily favored by 16 points in a road game at Mississippi State under the lights. If you think that’s a dangerous scenario, Coach Kirby Smart would agree with you and his players are on the same page.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
247Sports
Georgia football handles Tennessee in dominant home victory
Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing Following Georgia Touchdown After Controversial Call
The Georgia Bulldogs may be up in Saturday's huge SEC matchup with Tennessee, but a very questionable forward pass call cost them a safety and possession. Pinned inside the one, the Vols seemingly fumbled and were tackled in the endzone for a safety, but that call was ultimately reversed. Nevertheless,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout
Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
Angel Baker's 18 leads Ole Miss women over Kennesaw State
The Ole Miss women's basketball team started their season out with a dominant 72-60 win over the Kennesaw State Owls on Monday night inside the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0) began its season with solid numbers as four Rebels scored in double figures. Last season's SEC Sixth Women of the Year, Angel Baker, led the Rebels with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Madison Scott followed with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 boards.
Instant takeaways: No. 1 Vols dealt chastening, deafening first loss at No. 3 Georgia
GoVols247 breaks down a bunch of takeaways from No. 1 Tennessee's tough loss at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Athens.
247Sports
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
cbtnews.com
Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, a pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to WSB that he will give the eulogy.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
fox5atlanta.com
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
247Sports
