kpic
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife lifts angling closure on Sixes River
GOLD BEACH, Ore. — Significant rain on the South Coast has the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife lifting the low flow angling closure on the Sixes River, start Wednesday, November 9th, said in a news release. ODFW initially closed a portion of the river to angling on October...
kpic
Oregon SOS: Close races might not be called on election night
PORTLAND, Ore. — As election night nears, ballots from Oregon voters continue to arrive at county elections offices across the state. KATU News sat down with Oregon Secretary of State Shamia Fagan, who said the goal for election officials is to get the ballot count right, and not get it fast.
kpic
Ballots mailed by Election Day count in Oregon, just make sure it has a USPS postmark
PORTLAND, Ore. - Election Day is Tuesday in Oregon, and the official ballot drop boxes will close at 8 p.m. However, a new 2021 law allows ballots to be counted up to 7 days after the election if they are postmarked by election day. People need to make sure their...
kpic
Christine Drazan visits Eugene on the eve of the election
EUGENE, Ore. — Republic governor candidate, Christine Drazan held a small rally at the Murphy Hangar on Boeing Road, near the Eugene Airport Monday. This is just 24 hours before the big day between she and democratic opponent, Tina Kotek. Currently, Kotek remains ahead by a few hairs in...
kpic
Incumbents win 3 Oregon House races, others too soon to call
PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic and Republican incumbents in Oregon's 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives, with the state's other three seats still up for grabs. ELECTION RESULTS | https://katu.com/news/election-results. Democrats Suzanne Bonamici in the 1st and Earl Blumenauer in the...
kpic
Oregon CD3 sends Democrat Earl Blumenauer back to Congress
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Democrat Earl Blumenauer wins US House reelection according to the Associated Press. Rep. Earl Blumenauer is projected to win reelection in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent candidate received 70% of the vote in early returns Tuesday against challengers Joanna Harbour and David E....
kpic
Democrat Hoyle has significant lead over Republican Skarlatos in race for Oregon's fourth
Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As of 10:45 p.m., Hoyle had 51% of the vote with 130,276 votes to Skarlatos' 43% with 108,427 votes. The candidates are running to replace longtime Democrat Congressman Peter...
kpic
Voters weigh in on key issues ahead of election
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU spoke with voters across the region ahead of election day to ask what are the most important issues for Oregonians. One Gresham voter said his focus is statewide. "Abortion rights and our homeless, taking care of our homeless. It’s not going to get any better...
kpic
Leah Freeman awarded with Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year
It was a season to remember for Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman. The junior led the conference with 114 saves this season and also appeared on the all-Pac-12 first team. “It feels amazing to be recognized by the other coaches in the conference,” said Freeman in a press release. “I am extremely honored and humbled, especially with this conference full of amazing goalkeepers.”
