70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
marquettewire.org
Phoebe the Phoodie: Dave’s Hot Chicken impresses
Dave’s Hot Chicken started as a tiny food stand in California on the quest to find the perfect hot chicken recipe. Now a popular chain of restaurants, they have expanded their promise of the flawless chicken tender to Milwaukee, located at 544 East Ogden Ave. There are four options...
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
Long lines, cramped conditions reported at Milwaukee polling location
Voters are finding themselves in long lines wrapped inside a polling place at 1300 E. Kane in Milwaukee Tuesday evening.
WISN
Annual We Energies Cookie Book brings the crowds
MILWAUKEE — An annual holiday tradition brings out thousands of cookie lovers to American Family Field. "When We Energies started putting out electrical appliances to teach people how to use their electrical appliances, we made cookies with them," said We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns. More than 200,000 Cookie Books...
Wisconsin's first PGA superstore coming to Brookfield this winter
The first-ever PGA Tour Superstore in Wisconsin is planned to open this winter in Brookfield, according to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
milwaukeemag.com
6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections
This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Discourse Café Downtown; check out their newest location
Discourse is a local coffee shop that reimagines the coffee experience through innovative techniques, and guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with a man that’s turning unique drinks into a memorable experience for guests.
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
milwaukeemag.com
5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. The plump, succulent breast in bronze, crackly-tender armor. The enhancing (not overwhelming) toppings, from the bitey chipotle mayo to the creamy kale-broccoli- snap pea slaw. The light but strong brioche bun. An all-around hefty handheld. 2. Dairyland’s Deluxe. $12...
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters
1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
mediamilwaukee.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Memorial Has Not Been Built in Milwaukee- Here’s Why
A new Jeffrey Dahmer show has recently aired on Netflix; Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. With the airing of this new series, it reintroduced a narrative perpetuating to build a memorial for Dahmer’s innocent victims. Although at face value a memorial may be the solution to...
spectrumnews1.com
Bullet hits Milwaukee alderman’s home
MILWAUKEE — A bullet was fired into Milwaukee Alderman Robert J. Bauman’s home on Sunday, Nov. 6, according to a statement from the alderman. Ald. Bauman said at around 2:27 p.m., shots were fired from a vehicle traveling west on W. Kilbourn Avenue and south on N. 29th Street.
Here's the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for 'young professionals' to live in
The best neighborhood in Milwaukee for "young professionals" is (drum roll)... Juneau Town? That's according to rating website Niche.
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes
MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair
Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
milwaukeemag.com
Women of Distinction 2022: The Greater Milwaukee Urban League
This special section features some of our city’s most accomplished female leaders. These women represent a wide range of fields, from finance and education to hospitality, beauty and more. Join us in saluting them in our fourth annual Women of Distinction section!. Over her accomplished career, Dr. Eve M....
