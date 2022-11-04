ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

InsideHook

Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail

Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
WISCONSIN STATE
marquettewire.org

Phoebe the Phoodie: Dave’s Hot Chicken impresses

Dave’s Hot Chicken started as a tiny food stand in California on the quest to find the perfect hot chicken recipe. Now a popular chain of restaurants, they have expanded their promise of the flawless chicken tender to Milwaukee, located at 544 East Ogden Ave. There are four options...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Annual We Energies Cookie Book brings the crowds

MILWAUKEE — An annual holiday tradition brings out thousands of cookie lovers to American Family Field. "When We Energies started putting out electrical appliances to teach people how to use their electrical appliances, we made cookies with them," said We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns. More than 200,000 Cookie Books...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections

This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Discourse Café Downtown; check out their newest location

Discourse is a local coffee shop that reimagines the coffee experience through innovative techniques, and guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with a man that’s turning unique drinks into a memorable experience for guests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. The plump, succulent breast in bronze, crackly-tender armor. The enhancing (not overwhelming) toppings, from the bitey chipotle mayo to the creamy kale-broccoli- snap pea slaw. The light but strong brioche bun. An all-around hefty handheld. 2. Dairyland’s Deluxe. $12...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters

1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Bullet hits Milwaukee alderman’s home

MILWAUKEE — A bullet was fired into Milwaukee Alderman Robert J. Bauman’s home on Sunday, Nov. 6, according to a statement from the alderman. Ald. Bauman said at around 2:27 p.m., shots were fired from a vehicle traveling west on W. Kilbourn Avenue and south on N. 29th Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes

MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair

Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
NEW BERLIN, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Women of Distinction 2022: The Greater Milwaukee Urban League

This special section features some of our city’s most accomplished female leaders. These women represent a wide range of fields, from finance and education to hospitality, beauty and more. Join us in saluting them in our fourth annual Women of Distinction section!. Over her accomplished career, Dr. Eve M....
MILWAUKEE, WI

