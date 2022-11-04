ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

ktalnews.com

Texas election: Paxton projected to win Attorney General race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Ken Paxton was re-elected as attorney general after being challenged by Democrat Rochelle Garza. Leading up to the 2022 midterm election, some polls indicated this race could be one of the Democrats’ best chances at winning a statewide office. Republican candidates have held the position for three decades.
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Constitutional amendments voted on in Nov. 8 election

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The eight constitutional amendments that were on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are listed below. Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution. “Do you...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Texas election: Dan Patrick projected to win lieutenant governor race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Associated Press projected that incumbent Dan Patrick won the lieutenant governor race over Mike Collier. Patrick has served as lieutenant governor for eight years. In the 2018 election, Patrick beat Collier by five points with 51% of the vote to Collier’s 46% of the vote.
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Stitt beats back Democratic challenge in Oklahoma governor’s race

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) was projected to win his reelection bid against Democrat Joy Hofmeister in a race that polls showed appeared to be much tighter than initially expected. NBC News and ABC News called the race for Stitt. Hofmeister had closed the gap with Stitt to a few...
OKLAHOMA STATE

