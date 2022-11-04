Read full article on original website
Texas election: Paxton projected to win Attorney General race
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Ken Paxton was re-elected as attorney general after being challenged by Democrat Rochelle Garza. Leading up to the 2022 midterm election, some polls indicated this race could be one of the Democrats’ best chances at winning a statewide office. Republican candidates have held the position for three decades.
Constitutional amendments voted on in Nov. 8 election
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The eight constitutional amendments that were on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are listed below. Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution. “Do you...
Texas election: Dan Patrick projected to win lieutenant governor race
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Associated Press projected that incumbent Dan Patrick won the lieutenant governor race over Mike Collier. Patrick has served as lieutenant governor for eight years. In the 2018 election, Patrick beat Collier by five points with 51% of the vote to Collier’s 46% of the vote.
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Five puppies in Louisiana are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Nov. 3. Rescue Alliance said the puppies were dumped at this location without food, water or a blanket. The puppies were located by a member of Rescue Alliance around 8:30 a.m. at their new office.
Stitt beats back Democratic challenge in Oklahoma governor’s race
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) was projected to win his reelection bid against Democrat Joy Hofmeister in a race that polls showed appeared to be much tighter than initially expected. NBC News and ABC News called the race for Stitt. Hofmeister had closed the gap with Stitt to a few...
Louisiana Secretary of State election website deals with technical difficulties on election day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BPROUD) – The Louisiana Secretary of State reported that its GeauxVote app, online portal, and elections hotline experienced technical difficulties on Tuesday morning. The issue was ongoing this morning and was reportedly fixed a little after 9:30 a.m. The “Voter Portal website and Geaux Vote mobile...
