New Brunswick, NJ

saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts the winner of Rutgers at Michigan State

Rutgers and Michigan State will go head-to-head and battle it out this weekend. With just two contests remaining, both the Scarlet Knights and the Spartans are on the hunt to become bowl eligible, as both schools currently stand at 4-5. The Spartans currently sit in the 5th spot in the B1G East, while Rutgers comes in right below at No. 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges

Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man found dead in river, police say

A man was found dead in the Passaic River Saturday near the Rutgers Street Bridge, Belleville Police told NJ Advance Media. An investigation into what happened is ongoing, but police said there were no apparent signs of injury and the body was transported to the medical examiner’s office. The...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In Toms River: Report

A medical chopper was called to the scene of a Toms River crash Friday, Nov. 4, the Lakewood Scoop reports. The incident happened before 11:30 a.m. on Old Freehold Road near Wilkinson Street. Crews needed to cut a trapped victim out of one of the vehicles, TLS said. to follow...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings

LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources

A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be

TOMS RIVER, NJ – After 32 years, the Ramada Inn hotel on Route 9 at the Toms River-Lakewood border is shutting down. The news was released by the former owner,Hotels Unlimited of East Windsor in a statement this week. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors,” the company said in a statement. “We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business. Please consider the Days Hotel of Toms River for your lodging and banquet needs.” Rumors swirled after the news broke. What was going to happen The post Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say

The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

