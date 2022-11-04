Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the winner of Rutgers at Michigan State
Rutgers and Michigan State will go head-to-head and battle it out this weekend. With just two contests remaining, both the Scarlet Knights and the Spartans are on the hunt to become bowl eligible, as both schools currently stand at 4-5. The Spartans currently sit in the 5th spot in the B1G East, while Rutgers comes in right below at No. 6.
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
New Jersey Globe
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges
Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
N.J. man found dead in river, police say
A man was found dead in the Passaic River Saturday near the Rutgers Street Bridge, Belleville Police told NJ Advance Media. An investigation into what happened is ongoing, but police said there were no apparent signs of injury and the body was transported to the medical examiner’s office. The...
Shocking Closure of This Popular Beach Store in New Jersey
This was definitely a shock when I saw the sign. It’s one of those stores that you always find yourself wandering into when you’re at the beach. Even if you do not need anything. You’ll at least stop in once or twice. It has everything. It’s the...
Serious Crash Reported In Toms River: Report
A medical chopper was called to the scene of a Toms River crash Friday, Nov. 4, the Lakewood Scoop reports. The incident happened before 11:30 a.m. on Old Freehold Road near Wilkinson Street. Crews needed to cut a trapped victim out of one of the vehicles, TLS said. to follow...
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings
LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New Jersey
The Garden State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Pair Of $1,000,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Sold At Same West Hempstead Store
Two winning lottery tickets valued at $1 million each were sold at the same New York store. New York Lottery announced that two second-prize winning Mega Million tickets from the drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1, were purchased on Long Island at Bolla Market in West Hempstead. The store is located...
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources
A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be
TOMS RIVER, NJ – After 32 years, the Ramada Inn hotel on Route 9 at the Toms River-Lakewood border is shutting down. The news was released by the former owner,Hotels Unlimited of East Windsor in a statement this week. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors,” the company said in a statement. “We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business. Please consider the Days Hotel of Toms River for your lodging and banquet needs.” Rumors swirled after the news broke. What was going to happen The post Toms River Ramada Inn shuts down, here’s what it’s going to be appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body recovered under Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge after report of jumper, emergency response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police discovered the body of an unidentified male below the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Wednesday afternoon following an emergency response to a report of a possible jumper. At 3:54 p.m., the male was discovered unconscious and unresponsive, lying on a rock underneath the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, a NYPD...
Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say
The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
Loving, Dedicated Ocean County Mom Of 2 Kristie Scala Dies On 34th Birthday
Beloved and dedicated Ocean County mother of two Kristie Scala died on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 — her 34th birthday. Born and raised in Bayonne, Kristie moved to Jackson about two decades ago, according to her obituary. Kristie was a selfless, caring, and generous woman who brought love and...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Worker's body found inside walk-in freezer at bakery manufacturing facility in East Flatbush
He was apparently accidentally locked inside overnight, according to a preliminary police investigation.
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
Comments / 0