Water Safari donates $2,800 to American Cancer Society
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, Enchanted Forest Water Safari made a $2,800 donation to the American Cancer Society. The total donation was collected from park patrons, locker fees, the sale of pink wristbands as well...
Rescue Mission of Utica hosting annual Thanksgiving Banquet
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 24 with a Worship Service prior. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner to be served immediately following from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you cannot attend but would...
Free admission at Utica Zoo for veterans and active-duty military members Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be offering free admission to Veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. "The zoo is proud to offer this promotion as a gesture of gratitude towards the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country... We are proud to offer free admission to our Veterans and active-duty military members for Veteran’s Day this year. Our servicemen and servicewomen have given so much to defend and serve our country, and being able to say thank you in this small way is what we knew we needed to do,” Marketing & Community Engagement Manager, Allie Snyder said.
Annual Micah Hope Christmas Project begins
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The First Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Micah Hope Christmas Project. The project began in hopes of helping to meet the needs of children during the holiday season. The Little Falls Central School District (LFCSD) has provided a list of students who would benefit from...
Oneida Tractor Supply hosting photos with Santa on Nov. 20
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Tractor Supply in Oneida will be hosting a photos with Santa event on Nov. 20. From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with a local, professional photographer. The first 25 customers who participate...
CABVI to host Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) will be hosting a free Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday, at its new Vision Health and Wellness Center. The fair is a free event, open to the public. It will take place from 3-6 p.m. located at...
Herkimer senior receives reward and recognition
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- A senior at the Herkimer Central School District, Josh Leskovar was not only named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program but also won the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award. “This is just the beginning of the award season when...
St. Paul's Church reclaims old church bell
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- St. Paul's United Methodist Church was able to reclaim a church bell that was located at their former church location on North Lake Street. The church was built in December of 1890 and over the years its membership has outgrown the old location. They moved to the new location in Oneida in 1962.
Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
City of Utica honors late Patrick Johnson
The basketball courts and Kemble Park in Utica have been dedicated to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate and lover of the game who started the Hoops and Dreams program. Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson. The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at...
2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced
UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday. The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.
Sneak Peek inside the Nexus Center
It comes in at over $60 million, but the Nexus Center is nearly complete. The facility will house a coffee shop, a restaurant and lounge, a pro shop, 25 locker rooms, and of course 3 full sized hockey rinks. They’re all connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, and there’s now a paved parking lot along Whitesboro Street. Upper Mohawk Valley Memorial Auditorium Authority Chairman Carl Annese says one of the features that makes this facility attractive is location, location, location.
Hamilton College sirens will go off Thursday for practice drill
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Hamilton College will be conducting a campus-wide shelter-in-place drill, on Thursday. The campus outdoor sirens will go off around 9:30 a.m. and will last for a total of 10 minutes. The drill is being conducted in an effort to observe the college community's response to the order...
Police, fire teams learn about new strategies to combat arson at annual seminar
Oneida County’s Arson Task Force held its annual fall training seminar Wednesday, where members of fire and law enforcement agencies across the state came together to discuss new strategies and technologies to combat arson. The task force consists of fire, law enforcement and insurance professionals who meet monthly in...
Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
Maciol projected to remain sheriff in Oneida County
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol will hold onto his position following Tuesday’s election where he received 79% of the votes over challenger Jim Scarchilli. Maciol ran on the Democratic and Conservative lines and Scarchilli represented the We The People Party. According to the Oneida County Board of Elections, as...
Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line
The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all ramps to and from the Route 8 bridge on the Utica-New Hartford line following a year-and-a-half-long project to replace the bridge. The $12 million interchange project started in the spring of 2021. The bridge was redesigned for vehicles of all...
Buttenschon projected to win re-election in 119th Assembly District
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is projected to retain her seat in the 119th District after receiving nearly 55% of the vote on Tuesday. Republican John Zielinski received 42% of the vote, according to numbers released early Wednesday morning after the Oneida County Board of Elections experienced a delay in reporting due to technical issues.
