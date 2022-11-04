ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Community Mourns Passing of Mrs Grace Seimer, Beloved Resident & 52nd Pct Community Council Member

Norwood News has been made aware of the sad death of Mrs. Grace Siemer, a longtime Bronx resident and member of the 52nd Precinct Community Council. In a message posted to social media, president of the council, Brenda Caldwell Paris, said, “It has taken me a while to get myself together to place this post. I know and realize that God knows, sees all, and in the end, he does what’s best. With my deepest, sincere sorrow, I must share with you the passing of an amazing woman, a loyal community activist, our dear friend and council member, Mrs. Grace Siemer. Grace was called home to glory on Saturday, November 5th.”
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Eric Adams Casts His Vote in Brooklyn, Talks Up Future Partnership with Hochul on Crime

Casting his ballot in the Nov. 8th general election on Tuesday at P.S. 81, located at 990 Dekalb Avenue in Brooklyn, New York City Mayor Eric Adams dismissed questions of how he would potentially work with a Republican governor in the form of Republican gubernatorial candidate and Trump supporter, Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-1), if elected. Instead, the mayor said he looks forward to continuing his work with incumbent governor, Mrs. Kathy Hochul, on curbing crime and reducing gun violence.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

UPDATE Hispanic Voters Encouraged to Report any Voter Intimidation or Wrongdoing at Polling Sites

One day before Election Day, Nov. 8, LatinoJustice PRLDEF voting rights advocates say they will be on the ground and at the polls this midterm election, ensuring eligible Latino voters have access to the polls. The group will also be on the lookout for any voter suppression, intimidation, disinformation, language access issues or any other barriers that might prevent Hispanic voters from casting their ballot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Offensive & Derogatory Signs About Hochul Displayed at Bronx Rally

Photos of an apparent supporter of Republican gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-1), holding signs which refer to Gov. Kathy Hochul in offensive and derogatory terms, have been shared with Norwood News by those who took the images. Both were captured during a rally organized in support of Hochul in...
BRONX, NY

