norwoodnews.org
Sole Black-Owned Business on City Island, Seafood Kingz, Receives Racist Letter / Flier
The Black-owned business owners of Seafood Kingz, a City Island restaurant located at 634 City Island Avenue, are organizing a rally outside the restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 12, to call out racist abuse which they say was directed at their business on Nov. 3, 2022, in the form of a letter.
norwoodnews.org
Community Mourns Passing of Mrs Grace Seimer, Beloved Resident & 52nd Pct Community Council Member
Norwood News has been made aware of the sad death of Mrs. Grace Siemer, a longtime Bronx resident and member of the 52nd Precinct Community Council. In a message posted to social media, president of the council, Brenda Caldwell Paris, said, “It has taken me a while to get myself together to place this post. I know and realize that God knows, sees all, and in the end, he does what’s best. With my deepest, sincere sorrow, I must share with you the passing of an amazing woman, a loyal community activist, our dear friend and council member, Mrs. Grace Siemer. Grace was called home to glory on Saturday, November 5th.”
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Nov. 8 Election Night Unofficial Results for Statewide and North Bronx Races
After the polls closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the New York City Board of Elections released the initial, unofficial results based on a percentage of returned poll site scanners. These initial results cover both early votes and election day votes. Absentee and overseas ballots still have to be counted, as do the remaining scanners.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE NAACP Bronx Branch to Voters: “Take Your Souls to the Polls & Vote Full Ballot”
In the final days of the 2022 election season, the Bronx branch of the NAACP continues asking senior female voters to lead Bronx voters away from what they say is a disempowering habit of partial ballot voting. NAACP representatives say partial ballot voting is when voters do not vote in...
norwoodnews.org
Eric Adams Casts His Vote in Brooklyn, Talks Up Future Partnership with Hochul on Crime
Casting his ballot in the Nov. 8th general election on Tuesday at P.S. 81, located at 990 Dekalb Avenue in Brooklyn, New York City Mayor Eric Adams dismissed questions of how he would potentially work with a Republican governor in the form of Republican gubernatorial candidate and Trump supporter, Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-1), if elected. Instead, the mayor said he looks forward to continuing his work with incumbent governor, Mrs. Kathy Hochul, on curbing crime and reducing gun violence.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Hispanic Voters Encouraged to Report any Voter Intimidation or Wrongdoing at Polling Sites
One day before Election Day, Nov. 8, LatinoJustice PRLDEF voting rights advocates say they will be on the ground and at the polls this midterm election, ensuring eligible Latino voters have access to the polls. The group will also be on the lookout for any voter suppression, intimidation, disinformation, language access issues or any other barriers that might prevent Hispanic voters from casting their ballot.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE NY Lottery Announces $2.04 Billion Jackpot Winning Numbers, Multiple 3rd Prize Winners in New York
New York Lottery representatives said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the latest Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was carried out at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10....
norwoodnews.org
Offensive & Derogatory Signs About Hochul Displayed at Bronx Rally
Photos of an apparent supporter of Republican gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-1), holding signs which refer to Gov. Kathy Hochul in offensive and derogatory terms, have been shared with Norwood News by those who took the images. Both were captured during a rally organized in support of Hochul in...
