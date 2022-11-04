Norwood News has been made aware of the sad death of Mrs. Grace Siemer, a longtime Bronx resident and member of the 52nd Precinct Community Council. In a message posted to social media, president of the council, Brenda Caldwell Paris, said, “It has taken me a while to get myself together to place this post. I know and realize that God knows, sees all, and in the end, he does what’s best. With my deepest, sincere sorrow, I must share with you the passing of an amazing woman, a loyal community activist, our dear friend and council member, Mrs. Grace Siemer. Grace was called home to glory on Saturday, November 5th.”

BRONX, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO