La Joya bus driver dies after experiencing medical emergency with students on board
LA JOYA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A school bus driver with La Joya Independent School District was pronounced dead after experiencing a medical emergency while dropping off students.
At 4:45 p.m., a school bus driver was dropping students off to their homes when the driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed into a fence near a transportation building at the district, La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez said.Three men charged in ‘auto theft crime spree,’ Brownsville PD says
La Joya ISD staff performed life saving measures until an ambulance arrived.
The bus driver, an eight-year veteran of the school district, died at Mission Regional Medical Center, Gonzalez stated.
19 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. No students were injured.
