La Joya bus driver dies after experiencing medical emergency with students on board

LA JOYA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A school bus driver with La Joya Independent School District was pronounced dead after experiencing a medical emergency while dropping off students.

At 4:45 p.m., a school bus driver was dropping students off to their homes when the driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed into a fence near a transportation building at the district, La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez said.

La Joya ISD staff performed life saving measures until an ambulance arrived.

The bus driver, an eight-year veteran of the school district, died at Mission Regional Medical Center, Gonzalez stated.

19 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. No students were injured.

