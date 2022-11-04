Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Johnny Depp Goes Public With Fresh Shave Transformation After Ditching Longtime Goatee
Johnny Depp is soaking up as much of a resurgence as possible following his win over Amber Heard in their defamation trial if you can consider that victory. Now he's out working on being a rock star, buddying up with Jeff Beck and preparing for an album. He's also doing...
Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans
Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Johnny Depp & Lawyer Joelle Rich Split (Report)
Two months after romance rumors swirled around Johnny Depp, 59, and his U.K. lawyer Joelle Rich, 37, it looks like things have fizzled!. People magazine confirms they are no longer dating. Rich was recently spotted at a family wedding without Depp in Ibiza. Another source hinted that things were only...
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction
Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
Amber Heard Is Living in Europe and 'Focused on Raising Her Daughter' After Johnny Depp Trial: Source
Amber Heard is focusing on moving forward. Five months after the conclusion of her and ex Johnny Depp's defamation trial, a source tells PEOPLE that the Aquaman star, 36, "is focused on raising her daughter" Oonagh, 18 months, as they reside together overseas for the time being. "The trial was...
‘As if the disrespect could get worse’: Fans condemn Johnny Depp’s cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show
Amber Heard fears continued silencing after Johnny Depp trial. Johnny Depp’s appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 4 showcase has received a mixed response from fans. The fashion show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (9 November). During a brief one-minute appearance to the sound of...
Amber Heard's Twitter Account Vanishes as Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO of Social Media Company
Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter as her ex Elon Musk takes over the social media company. Though the timing is unclear, multiple outlets took note Thursday that Heard's Twitter account, @realamberheard, is deactivated. A screen on the page now reads "This account doesn't exist." Heard, 36, still has...
Johnny Depp and His Former U.K. Lawyer Joelle Rich Break Up After Brief Romance
Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has abandoned ship on his latest relationship. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his former London-based lawyer Joelle Rich are no longer dating, according to People. Their split comes just nearly two months after a source confirmed to...
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
Trump Threatens Journalists With Prison Rape for Not Revealing Supreme Court Leak (Video)
“When this person realizes he’s going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly he will…’tell you exactly who that leaker is!'” Trump warned. Former President Donald Trump threatened journalists with prison rape Saturday, suggesting the federal government use violence as a way to combat leaks to the media from journalists.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt: I'm Selling Our Winery Because You're an Abusive Alcoholic!
It’s been over six years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, but the messy split between the A-listers continues to make headlines. That’s largely because of new revelations about Pitt’s abusive behavior toward the end of the marriage. We knew from the start that...
Johnny Depp Legal Team Doesn’t Want To Pay Out $2 Million, Say Amber Heard’s Claim Was ‘Fatally Flawed’ In Appeal
After a six-week, very public defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the jury greatly sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at its conclusion. In the Depp v. Heard verdict, Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation and owed her ex $15 million, but Depp was also found guilty on one count of Heard's countersuit, owing her $2 million in damages. The latest development regarding this case is an appeal made by Depp regarding what he owes Heard.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Reportedly No Longer Dating His Lawyer
Johnny Depp has been a busy lad over the past few months after his court victory. Hot on the heels of his appeal to that victory over ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has reportedly also drifted away from U.K. lawyer Joelle Rich, who represented him during his libel trial in the country, reportedly ending their time together.
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Rihanna’s casting of Johnny Depp in the Savage X Fenty show is a bizarre joke on us all
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. If he’s not being “relieved of all artifice” – while sporting a faceful of make-up and a...
Johnny Depp Savage X Fenty Cameo Blasted: 'Ugly Stain' on Rihanna's Career
Rihanna is taking heat for inviting Johnny Depp to make a cameo at her fourth Savage X Fenty show on Tuesday. Critics were upset by the appearance from Depp, who has faced allegations of abuse from his ex-partner, actress Amber Heard. Depp's short cameo occurred in the middle of the...
Bid for new trial fails, Elizabeth Holmes awaits sentencing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution witness’s recent remorseful attempt to contact her wasn’t enough to award her another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors at her blood-testing company.
Comments / 1