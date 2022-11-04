Read full article on original website
Related
Election 2022: Battles in South Bay
This post originally appeared in the Nov. 9 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox for free today. Update: We added new numbers for the mayoral race in Imperial Beach. Councilman John McCann took an early lead in the vote count against Ammar Campa-Najjar in the Chula Vista...
Talk About Pork: The Slop-py Origins of the People’s Ordinance
San Diegans from the 1910s have a lot of weirdness to answer for. First, city leaders illegally and violently cracked down on free speech in downtown. Then they banned the baring of ankles and elbows at La Jolla beaches and outlawed sex outside of marriage. Times have changed. Just drop...
Election Central at Golden Hall Is Gone and That Is Sad
Tuesday night, Election Night, in downtown San Diego a lot of professional political operatives will drink too much. Supporters of triumphant candidates will dance and lose their voices screaming cheers and chants. Other people, in a much different mood, will quietly slip out of “victory” parties that don’t have a victory to celebrate.
City to Use State Funds to Aid East Village Homeless Residents
This post first appeared in the Nov. 2 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox for free here. The city recently learned it will receive $2.5 million in state Encampment Resolution Funds to try to house 50 people now staying near the East Village post office. Dozens of...
Talks to Continue on City Housing Declaration, Tenant Protections
Readers saw this post first in the Nov. 1 Morning Report. Sign up for the free daily newsletter here. The San Diego City Council spent Monday discussing a series of potential policies to protect tenants and declare housing a human right. How those policies will move forward is still TBD.
Border Pollution Fixes Underway
Rep. Scott Peters represents California’s 52nd Congressional district which includes Coronado, Poway and most of the City of San Diego. He is running for re-election in the newly drawn 50th Congressional district which encompasses Coronado, coastal San Diego, San Marcos and southern Escondido. For years, federal, state and local...
Regulators Raided Three Preschools Over Mask Complaints Earlier This Year. Now They’ve Dropped the Charges
The owners of Aspen Leaf Preschools in San Diego were always clear: They did not require students at any of their facilities to wear masks, despite a statewide mask mandate that existed at the time. State regulators knew this. They had already seen children not masking and the preschools’ owners...
Why National City Is Still Stuck with Its Cruising Ban
When a councilman in San Jose caught wind that National City was discussing lifting its 30-year ban on lowrider cruising, he watched closely. Councilman Raul Peralez had been contemplating lifting a similar ban in his city and seeing others pursue the same move empowered him to do the same. But...
Politics Report: Measured Race
Two of San Diego’s long-time presumed sacred cows are on the ballot this year, but it’s a move to repeal a 10-year old measure that is generating the most campaign spending. Voters will decide whether to change the 100-year-old “People’s Ordinance,” which bars the city from charging a...
VOSD Podcast: It’s the 2022 Election Draft
Every two years, something amazing happens. Perhaps more important than newly elected leaders, passed initiatives, updated ordinances and a collective national exercise to uphold our republic … is the Voice of San Diego Podcast Election Draft!. As ever, the week before an election is a chance for VOSD Podcast...
Midway District: A Catalyst for San Diego’s Future or Just a Struggling Neighborhood?
Jack Carpenter is a fellow of the American Institute of Architects and co-founder of the 90-member Regional Design Advisory Council (RDAC). The Midway District neighborhood has the unique potential for becoming a wonderful place to live. It’s bordered by major highways, located near popular beaches, tourist destinations like Old Town and Liberty Station, and minutes away from the airport.
San Diego Unified Wants to Build Affordable Employee Housing with Latest Bond
San Diego Unified’s latest bond proposal – its fourth in 14 years – features a lot of similar items from previous measures, but one entirely new priority is employee housing. If the bond passes, the district would allocate over $206 million of Measure U funds to “acquire...
San Diegans Are Falling into Homelessness Faster Than the Region Can House Them
Thousands of unhoused San Diegans moved into homes in the last year, but thousands more fell into homelessness. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, which coordinates the countywide response to the crisis, reports that 15,327 people sought homeless services for the first time over the last 12 months – outpacing the 11,861 formerly unhoused people who moved into housing.
Palomar Health Top Staff Has Favorites in Board Elections – As Does the Founder of its New Medical Group
More than a year after the Palomar Health District board of directors abruptly switched the medical group that provides Palomar Health’s doctors, the hospital district’s top staff and the new medical group’s founder are chipping in campaign donations to support members of the board majority that approved the deal.
We Must Protect San Diego’s Beaches
Corey Gustafson is a university lecturer, cofounder of Dogleg Brewing Co. and native San Diegan. He is running against Rep. Scott Peters to represent the 50th Congressional District. On July 30, two pipelines running along Matadero Canyon in Tijuana ruptured due to a botched repair job. These pipelines, designed to...
A Teacher’s Perspective on SDUSD’s Plan to Build Workforce Housing
Whitney Chase has been teaching Spanish at the San Diego Unified School District for 16 years, 14 of which at Madison High School. She loves her job and values being able to connect with kids by teaching them about culture and participating in clubs and sport activities. She also loves seeing the long-term impact teaching can have on students. Some of her students have even returned to work as coaches or teachers.
Migrants Ending Up in City Homeless Shelters Amid Border Surge
Dozens of migrants are staying in city-funded homeless shelters amid a spike in border arrivals who cannot quickly connect with support systems elsewhere. Nonprofit Alpha Project reported Tuesday it was temporarily housing 45 mostly Venezuelan migrants at three of its shelters while Father Joe’s Villages said late Monday it was sheltering 20 asylum seekers.
How a State Justice Reform Is Playing Out in One Man’s Case
A San Diego County Superior Court judge has vacated a decades-old felony-murder conviction, opening up the possibility that a man condemned to die in prison will be released. Advocates believe Brian Mason is the first person in San Diego County serving life without parole to successfully petition a judge for a new sentence under state law.
Council Members Signal Housing, Homelessness Should be Top Priority for Civic Center Redevelopment
This first appeared in the Oct. 18 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox here. The San Diego City Council on Monday discussed their goals for the redevelopment of the city’s downtown civic core, six blocks in and around City Hall. Those blocks include the recently-acquired (and...
SDG&E Energy Bills Are Slated to Rise, Again
The price of energy from San Diego Gas & Electric is expected to rise almost 20 percent per kilowatt-hour come Jan. 1. That amounts to a 15 percent increase in monthly energy bills, or about $23, for the average residential customer, according to a filing by the utility. SDG&E sets its annual energy rates each Spring, but it can request permission from the state Public Utilities Commission to raise or lower that price throughout the year. That’s precisely what happened Oct. 12 when SDG&E filed an updated electricity sales forecast.
Voice of San Diego
San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT
Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/
Comments / 0