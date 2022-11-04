ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Voice of San Diego

Election 2022: Battles in South Bay

This post originally appeared in the Nov. 9 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox for free today. Update: We added new numbers for the mayoral race in Imperial Beach. Councilman John McCann took an early lead in the vote count against Ammar Campa-Najjar in the Chula Vista...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Election Central at Golden Hall Is Gone and That Is Sad

Tuesday night, Election Night, in downtown San Diego a lot of professional political operatives will drink too much. Supporters of triumphant candidates will dance and lose their voices screaming cheers and chants. Other people, in a much different mood, will quietly slip out of “victory” parties that don’t have a victory to celebrate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Border Pollution Fixes Underway

Rep. Scott Peters represents California’s 52nd Congressional district which includes Coronado, Poway and most of the City of San Diego. He is running for re-election in the newly drawn 50th Congressional district which encompasses Coronado, coastal San Diego, San Marcos and southern Escondido. For years, federal, state and local...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Politics Report: Measured Race

Two of San Diego’s long-time presumed sacred cows are on the ballot this year, but it’s a move to repeal a 10-year old measure that is generating the most campaign spending. Voters will decide whether to change the 100-year-old “People’s Ordinance,” which bars the city from charging a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
VOSD Podcast: It’s the 2022 Election Draft

Every two years, something amazing happens. Perhaps more important than newly elected leaders, passed initiatives, updated ordinances and a collective national exercise to uphold our republic … is the Voice of San Diego Podcast Election Draft!. As ever, the week before an election is a chance for VOSD Podcast...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Midway District: A Catalyst for San Diego’s Future or Just a Struggling Neighborhood?

Jack Carpenter is a fellow of the American Institute of Architects and co-founder of the 90-member Regional Design Advisory Council (RDAC). The Midway District neighborhood has the unique potential for becoming a wonderful place to live. It’s bordered by major highways, located near popular beaches, tourist destinations like Old Town and Liberty Station, and minutes away from the airport.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diegans Are Falling into Homelessness Faster Than the Region Can House Them

Thousands of unhoused San Diegans moved into homes in the last year, but thousands more fell into homelessness. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, which coordinates the countywide response to the crisis, reports that 15,327 people sought homeless services for the first time over the last 12 months – outpacing the 11,861 formerly unhoused people who moved into housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
We Must Protect San Diego’s Beaches

Corey Gustafson is a university lecturer, cofounder of Dogleg Brewing Co. and native San Diegan. He is running against Rep. Scott Peters to represent the 50th Congressional District. On July 30, two pipelines running along Matadero Canyon in Tijuana ruptured due to a botched repair job. These pipelines, designed to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
A Teacher’s Perspective on SDUSD’s Plan to Build Workforce Housing

Whitney Chase has been teaching Spanish at the San Diego Unified School District for 16 years, 14 of which at Madison High School. She loves her job and values being able to connect with kids by teaching them about culture and participating in clubs and sport activities. She also loves seeing the long-term impact teaching can have on students. Some of her students have even returned to work as coaches or teachers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Migrants Ending Up in City Homeless Shelters Amid Border Surge

Dozens of migrants are staying in city-funded homeless shelters amid a spike in border arrivals who cannot quickly connect with support systems elsewhere. Nonprofit Alpha Project reported Tuesday it was temporarily housing 45 mostly Venezuelan migrants at three of its shelters while Father Joe’s Villages said late Monday it was sheltering 20 asylum seekers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SDG&E Energy Bills Are Slated to Rise, Again

The price of energy from San Diego Gas & Electric is expected to rise almost 20 percent per kilowatt-hour come Jan. 1. That amounts to a 15 percent increase in monthly energy bills, or about $23, for the average residential customer, according to a filing by the utility. SDG&E sets its annual energy rates each Spring, but it can request permission from the state Public Utilities Commission to raise or lower that price throughout the year. That’s precisely what happened Oct. 12 when SDG&E filed an updated electricity sales forecast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
