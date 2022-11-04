Read full article on original website
Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’
President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported—whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure—but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and […]
Temple News
Josh Shapiro secures gubernatorial victory over Doug Mastriano
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) has won the race for Pennsylvania governor with 54.8 percent of the vote, defeating State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) who got 43.4 percent of the vote. Shapiro, from Abington, Pennsylvania, has been Pennsylvania’s Attorney General since 2017 and served as a member of the...
Temple News
John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz in tight Senate race
In a close race, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov John Fetterman (D) has been elected as Pennsylvania’s United States Senator with 49.5 percent of the vote, defeating Mehmet Oz (R) who secured 48.1 percent of the vote. Fetterman’s win is a seat gain for Democrats in the Senate, as Fetterman’s seat...
Move on from Trump? Even GOP critics of the former president don’t see it.
No one thinks Tuesday was a great night for the former president. They just can’t see GOP voters blaming him that much.
Temple News
Poll: Temple students are voting blue this election season
The majority of Temple students plan to vote for Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. Eighty-nine percent of Temple students are planning to vote for Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) for Pennsylvania’s governor, while 10 percent plan to vote for State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) and 1 percent for Christina Diguilo (Green).
Temple News
Temple students, residents attend polls for 2022 midterm election
For Renee McNear, voting in elections is important because people in her family didn’t have the ability to vote until the 15th amendment, which gave Black men the right to vote, and the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Now, she has the opportunity to take advantage of the right.
Energy & Environment — How key members of Congress fared in the midterms
Republicans are favored to win a narrow majority in the House, while the Senate is up for grabs as votes are still counted from Tuesday’s midterm election. We’ll take a look at how key members of Congress’ energy and natural resources panels did. Meanwhile, John Kerry proposes...
Washington Commanders release statement, linking investigation into the team to Brian Robinson shooting
The Washington Commanders are not doing themselves any favors in the lead up to an announcement from D.C. Attorney General
Boebert trails by 62 votes in razor-tight Colorado race
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 62 ballots with more than 95 percent of votes counted, according to figures tallied by The New York Times. The two campaigns expressed optimism in conversations with The...
