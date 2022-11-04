ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported—whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure—but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and […]
Temple News

Josh Shapiro secures gubernatorial victory over Doug Mastriano

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) has won the race for Pennsylvania governor with 54.8 percent of the vote, defeating State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) who got 43.4 percent of the vote. Shapiro, from Abington, Pennsylvania, has been Pennsylvania’s Attorney General since 2017 and served as a member of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Temple News

John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz in tight Senate race

In a close race, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov John Fetterman (D) has been elected as Pennsylvania’s United States Senator with 49.5 percent of the vote, defeating Mehmet Oz (R) who secured 48.1 percent of the vote. Fetterman’s win is a seat gain for Democrats in the Senate, as Fetterman’s seat...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Temple News

Poll: Temple students are voting blue this election season

The majority of Temple students plan to vote for Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. Eighty-nine percent of Temple students are planning to vote for Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) for Pennsylvania’s governor, while 10 percent plan to vote for State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) and 1 percent for Christina Diguilo (Green).
TEMPLE, PA
Temple News

Temple students, residents attend polls for 2022 midterm election

For Renee McNear, voting in elections is important because people in her family didn’t have the ability to vote until the 15th amendment, which gave Black men the right to vote, and the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Now, she has the opportunity to take advantage of the right.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

Boebert trails by 62 votes in razor-tight Colorado race

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 62 ballots with more than 95 percent of votes counted, according to figures tallied by The New York Times. The two campaigns expressed optimism in conversations with The...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy