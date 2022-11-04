Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had meth in his shoe, police allege
A 61-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he had meth in his shoe during a traffic stop. Carl Whitney, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, court records say. Shortly after 9...
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
ourquadcities.com
Police allege driver, slumped over wheel, had cocaine in SUV
A 32-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail after police allege they found packages of cocaine in his car, where he was slumped over the wheel. Travis Rush faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say. About...
WAND TV
Judge finds Illinois woman fit for trial in death of 7-year-old son
OREGON, Ill. (AP) — A judge on Thursday found a northern Illinois woman fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old son. An Ogle County judge ruled in the case of Sarah Safranek of Oregon, WREX-TV reported. She was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in May 2021 for the death of Nathaniel Burton.
Davenport couple finds hope in Alzheimer's drug
DAVENPORT, Iowa — November marks National Family Caregivers Month, and in Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 people who are caregivers for someone with Alzheimer's or another dementia. There are an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Brad...
'That's the type of guy he is' | Rock Island deputy goes 'Beyond the Badge' as resource officer
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in...
Rockford teens arrested in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
Hart faces off with Moody for Rock Island County Sheriff
MOLINE, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States and results for Rock Island County Sheriff are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. On the ballot are Democrat Darren Hart and...
ourquadcities.com
Arrest warrant in Nov. 1 Rock Island reckless homicide
On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, with bond set at $1 million (10% applies), according to a Monday release from Rock Island police.
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
ourquadcities.com
Troopers allege suspect led traffic & foot pursuits, threw gun as he ran
A 21-year-old Davenport man faces charges after state troopers allege he led Iowa State Patrol in a vehicle pursuit, then threw a gun as he ran away. Jhakari Davis faces a felony charge of interference with officials acts – firearm, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 miles over the speed limit, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
County meth arrest case now in federal court
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect pointed loaded gun at bar patron
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron. Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Chadwick Man, Another Flown to a Rockford Hospital for Treatment
On Thursday November 3, shortly before 4:30 pm, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 78 and Golding Road. Deputies say 89-year-old Ivon Miller of Chadwick was traveling westbound on Golding Road. Miller came to the intersection and turned left onto Route 78. At the same time, 48-year-old Eric Miller of Milledgeville was heading north on Route 78. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Armed Robbery At A Local Business
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
Stephenson Co. Clerk addresses report of ‘spoiled ballot’ in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - On the last day of voting in the November midterm elections, a ballot in Freeport raises questions of legitimacy at the polls. The Stephenson County Clerk received a report Tuesday that a voter in Freeport received a “spoiled ballot,” which had been marked before being given to the voter.
nrgmediadixon.com
Following Execution of a Search Warrant at Shannon Residence, Person Arrested on Several Drug and Weapon Charges
On Sunday October 30, the Carroll County Sheriff Department and the Shannon Police conducted a search of a residence at 201 West Market Street. Authorities arrested 31-year-old Brook Ellinor of Shannon. Ellinor was charged with Violation of the Controlled Substance Act with intent to deliver cocaine. Violation of the Cannabis...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
Man wanted by Rock Island Police in fatal hit and run crash identified
Rock Island Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Marcus C. Holmes of Rock Island in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident near the Centennial Bridge on November 1. The crash killed Abbott Lee Perry, 52, of Davenport, when a stolen Hyundai Azera crashed into Perry's Chevrolet Aveo.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
