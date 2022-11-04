ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ourquadcities.com

Suspect had meth in his shoe, police allege

A 61-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he had meth in his shoe during a traffic stop. Carl Whitney, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, court records say. Shortly after 9...
DAVENPORT, IA
97ZOK

Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford

A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
GODFREY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police allege driver, slumped over wheel, had cocaine in SUV

A 32-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail after police allege they found packages of cocaine in his car, where he was slumped over the wheel. Travis Rush faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say. About...
DAVENPORT, IA
WAND TV

Judge finds Illinois woman fit for trial in death of 7-year-old son

OREGON, Ill. (AP) — A judge on Thursday found a northern Illinois woman fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old son. An Ogle County judge ruled in the case of Sarah Safranek of Oregon, WREX-TV reported. She was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in May 2021 for the death of Nathaniel Burton.
OREGON, IL
WQAD

Davenport couple finds hope in Alzheimer's drug

DAVENPORT, Iowa — November marks National Family Caregivers Month, and in Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 people who are caregivers for someone with Alzheimer's or another dementia. There are an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Brad...
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford teens arrested in stolen car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Arrest warrant in Nov. 1 Rock Island reckless homicide

On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, with bond set at $1 million (10% applies), according to a Monday release from Rock Island police.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Troopers allege suspect led traffic & foot pursuits, threw gun as he ran

A 21-year-old Davenport man faces charges after state troopers allege he led Iowa State Patrol in a vehicle pursuit, then threw a gun as he ran away. Jhakari Davis faces a felony charge of interference with officials acts – firearm, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 miles over the speed limit, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

County meth arrest case now in federal court

Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police allege suspect pointed loaded gun at bar patron

A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron. Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Chadwick Man, Another Flown to a Rockford Hospital for Treatment

On Thursday November 3, shortly before 4:30 pm, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 78 and Golding Road. Deputies say 89-year-old Ivon Miller of Chadwick was traveling westbound on Golding Road. Miller came to the intersection and turned left onto Route 78. At the same time, 48-year-old Eric Miller of Milledgeville was heading north on Route 78. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
CHADWICK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Armed Robbery At A Local Business

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR

Stephenson Co. Clerk addresses report of ‘spoiled ballot’ in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - On the last day of voting in the November midterm elections, a ballot in Freeport raises questions of legitimacy at the polls. The Stephenson County Clerk received a report Tuesday that a voter in Freeport received a “spoiled ballot,” which had been marked before being given to the voter.
FREEPORT, IL
