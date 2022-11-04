Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, had been stabbed multiple times.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call (860) 722-8477.

