Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Biker Killed Near Downtown Sarasota
We are learning more about a fatal accident last week near downtown Sarasota. The accident happened Last Thursday just before 9 AM. According to Sarasota police, a bicyclist was killed when he was hit by a dump truck at the intersection of Ringling Boulevard and Pineapple Avenue. The Bicyclist was...
2 men to get life for Vape shop murder, robbery
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 7, 2022 - 2 men who killed a smoke shop employee as his own brother witnessed remotely on security video will get life in prison. State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced Monday that Amado Zeppi and Coty Paulk were convicted after jury trial of Murder In The First Degree; Robbery with a Firearm. On September 8,2019 four men wearing masks robbed the Green Galaxy Smoke shop. Both Zeppi and Paulk were carrying firearms and threatening Mohamed Hamed throughout the course of the robbery. Hamed was ordered to the back of the store and forced to open a safe at gunpoint. He did everything the killers asked, but Zeppi shot him and killed him anyway. Hamed's brother was at home and saw video of the killing but the killers were gone before authorities arrived.
The Crystal Classic Returns to Siesta Key
The Siesta Key Crystal Classic, a 12 year old sand sculpting event at Siesta Key beach, is this Saturday through Monday. Come watch as master sand sculptors create their masterpieces over ten feet tall, and transform the beach into an outdoor gallery. The Crystal Classic hosts 40,000 attendees. At the...
Brunch on the Bay raises $537K for USF nursing, STEM programs
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 9, 2022 - The 28th Annual Brunch on the Bay, benefitting the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus, raised a record $537,000, and counting, for construction of a new Nursing/STEM building and student scholarships. A sold-out crowd, which included distinguished university and community leaders, enjoyed...
Venice HS coach investigated for inappropriate touching
VENICE - A Venice High School coach is being investigated for inappropriate touching. The Venice Police Department is currently investigating assistant high school football coach, Brian Ryals for allegedly touching female students inappropriately. In the police report, the statement from the complainant says Coach Ryals seemed to be a positive...
Gettel Automotive to host food distribution for 400 families
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 7, 2022 - As another Subtropical Storm Nicole looms, the Gettel Automotive Group and the Gettel Foundation will be hosting a food distribution event this Wednesday in Charlotte County to help residents continue to recover in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The event is from...
Republicans celebrate red sweep of seats in Manatee County
The red wave came crashing down on Manatee County tonight. Every seat that was up for grabs went Republican, according to the unofficial results. Several winning candidates were at The Grove in Lakewood Ranch to celebrate their victories. “People were really looking for something different especially in district two. It’s...
What to know before heading out to the polls on the Suncoast
WSNN - After months of campaigning and political ads, Election Day 2022 is upon us. “We’ve got great poll workers, everybody is on site and we’re ready to go," said Manatee County Supervisor of Elections, Michael Bennett. Polling locations across Manatee and Sarasota Counties opened at 7AM this...
Venice volleyball headed to 7A State Finals
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Over the weekend, the top-seeded Venice Indians volleyball found themselves one step away from a 7A State Championship game, with only Boca Raton standing in front of them. First set, Summer Kohler receives the bump, only for senior Ashley Reynolds to set it back to Kohler, who...
SNN LIVE Coverage of 2022 Midterm Elections
Tuesday is election day and SNN will begin live coverage of results at 8 pm. Our panel includes John Mousseau, president and CEO of Cumberland Advisors, a Sarasota-based investment house for individuals and institutions. John will discuss the impact of the election on our economy. Dr. Eddy Regnier is a...
