Voice of America
North Korea: Missile Tests Are Preparation for an Attack
North Korea’s military said Monday that missile tests last week were preparation for striking South Korean and U.S. military targets. The military also said the tests were an answer to large U.S. and South Korean air force drills. This year’s drills involving the U.S. and South Korea were the...
Voice of America
Bombers Over Korean Peninsula 'Just Part of an Exercise': Air Force Chief to VOA
Pentagon — The U.S. show of force over the Korean peninsula Saturday, when two B-1B stealth bomber aircraft flew over the peninsula for the first time since 2017, was just part of a major joint exercise meant to ensure the United States has a "ready force" in the region, according to the U.S. Air Force chief of staff.
Voice of America
North Korea Continues Missile Barrage With Short-Range Launch
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired a ballistic missile Wednesday, South Korea's military reported, adding to Pyongyang's unprecedented barrage that has heightened military tensions in Northeast Asia. The short-range missile was launched from the Sukchon area, just north of the capital Pyongyang, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs...
Voice of America
North Korea Fires Another Missile as South Salvages Parts of Soviet-Era Weapon
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, as South Korea said it had identified debris from an earlier launch as part of a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile. Japan's Coast Guard said the ballistic missile appeared to have fallen into...
S Korea leader criticized for banning broadcaster from plane
Journalist organizations say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attacked press freedoms when his office banned a TV broadcaster's crew from the press pool traveling on his presidential plane this week for allegedly biased reporting
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Voice of America
US Envoy to UN Stresses 'Steadfast' Support, Grain Deal Significance on Ukraine Visit
Washington — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield met Ukraine’s president in Kyiv on Tuesday and expressed Washington’s “steadfast” support for the country, which is suffering rolling power blackouts, water shortages and Russian shelling. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed holding Russia...
Voice of America
Ukraine to Sign Key ASEAN Peace Pact
State department — Ukraine is boosting its ties with Southeast Asian nations, signing a key foreign relations pact with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) later this week in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is expected to sign, in person, the so-called Instrument...
Voice of America
Ukraine Willing to Consider 'Genuine' Negotiations With Russia
Pentagon — Ahead of his address to world leaders at a global climate summit on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was willing to consider "genuine" negotiations with Russia. Zelenskyy said Ukraine would be open to talks with Moscow if Ukraine's borders are restored, victims of Russia's...
Voice of America
Tensions Escalate Between Pakistan's Ousted PM Khan and Military
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's populist opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he alleges are "serious wrongdoings" and political interference by top military officials, including the country's spy chief. The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt...
Voice of America
What If Russia Uses Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine?
Many of the weapons Russia has used in Ukraine can carry nuclear warheads. What would be the impact if Russia used them?
Voice of America
African Nations Closely Watch US Midterm Results
WASHINGTON — With control of Congress still undecided a day after the U.S. midterm elections, African leaders and political analysts are closely watching for signs of what impact the outcome could have on the continent. African analysts say their biggest concern is how this contentious poll could affect U.S....
Voice of America
Officials: Biden to Meet With Leaders of Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia during a wide-ranging trip that includes an international climate summit and meetings of ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialized nations, senior administration officials said on Tuesday. The officials were not able to say whether Biden...
Voice of America
Americans Overwhelmingly Support Protesters in Iran
New Orleans — The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for breaking a rule that mandates females wear hijabs, has sparked nearly two months of protests in every province across Iran. Videos on social media have shown Iranian women lighting their headscarves on fire, cutting their hair in public and yelling, “Death to the dictator.”
Voice of America
Ukraine Needs Air Defense Systems to Counter Russian Bombardments, Report Warns
Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems from the West — or Russia could repeat the tactics it used in Syria, to bombard Ukrainian cities from the skies, according to a new report. Henry Ridgwell has more from London.
Voice of America
Ukraine Says Russia Forces Pillage, Occupy Kherson Homes Ahead of Battle
KYIV — Ukraine accused Russia of looting empty homes in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting in what both sides predict will be one of the war's most important battles. In recent days, Russia has ordered civilians...
Voice of America
Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Asks President to Probe Military Officials for Political Interference, Assassination Bid
Islamabad — Pakistan's populist opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he alleges are "serious wrongdoings" and political interference by top military officials, including the country's spy chief. The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt...
Voice of America
Ukrainians Watch US Election, Hope New Congress Will Not Cut Aid
The U.S. midterm elections could have a significant impact on Ukraine, where U.S. support is invaluable in the war effort. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze has more from Ukrainian citizens and experts on the US vote. Contributor: Anna Chernikova, Camera: Daniil Batushchak.
