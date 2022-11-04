ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Michael Griffin
5d ago

even that picture isn't of her now . she's much much older looking. who cares wanting to listen to her ! go Tiffany smiley, vote red if you want change, our city is in the toilet now that's for sure !! so do you want to return to your own vomit. not me. go Tiffany

15
Dave Hall
4d ago

Murray.. what a joke of a senator!!! She’s going to canvas door to door.. what’s she going to say. She’s been a Washington State senator for 30+ years that doesn’t care about people in Washington State? She accomplished nothing? She supported defund the police, she’s happily that has,food ,housing and crime are at all time highs.. that she’s done nothing to Try and fix it

4
 

