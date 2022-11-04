Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base
Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes nine months after an Associated Press investigation found that drinking water at Fort Ord contained toxic chemicals and that hundreds of veterans who lived at the central California coast base in the 1980s and 1990s later developed rare and terminal blood cancers. The AP’s review of public documents showed the Army knew that chemicals had been improperly dumped at Fort Ord for decades. Even after the contamination was documented, the Army played down the risks.
abc17news.com
Effort to further restrict abortion fails in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina efforts to pass a stricter abortion law have failed. Senators Wednesday rejected a House-backed proposal and House members didn’t return for another meeting to try and work out a compromise. The bill failed in a small conference room after senators rejected the House-backed compromise again. House members did not come back after that 21-23 Senate vote to negotiate with the bill’s main sponsor. South Carolina has an abortion ban after cardiac activity can be detected about six weeks after conception. But the state Supreme Court has suspended the law as it considerers whether it violates the state constitution’s right to privacy, leaving a 20-week ban in place for now.
abc17news.com
Momentum — and planning — for DeSantis 2024 bid takes off after resounding Florida win
Amid growing chatter about his political future and in the face of recent outbursts directed his way from an increasingly agitated Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rarely engaged in the speculation or mudslinging. He insisted a statement victory in his bid for a second term needed to precede any discussion of 2024.
abc17news.com
Tracking record highs before a steep drop off
Today: Afternoon highs look to reach or surpass 80 degrees beating long stand record highs. Skies remain mostly sunny with winds out of the south gusting up to 25 mph. Tonight: Skies become partly cloudy throughout the overnight hours as temperatures cool slowly into the mid 60s. Winds remain out of the south.
abc17news.com
Tracking roller coaster temperatures with Thursday showers and storms
Today: Temperatures look to continue to warm into the upper 60s this after with winds remaining out of the southeast at 5-10 mpg. A few light sprinkles are possible on the southwestern parts of Mid-Missouri towards the Lake of the Ozarks region, but overall Central Missouri remains pretty dry. Tonight:...
abc17news.com
Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat. The moderate Democrat leads Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that included ranked-choice voting. Officials say Golden did not clear 50% of the vote, so the ranked round will take place. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.
abc17news.com
Voter turnout in Missouri lower than expected
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said Missouri saw a voter turnout of 51% for Tuesday’s election. Ashcroft said his office was expecting 55-56% voter turnout. More than 2 million votes were cast in the election. Ashcroft said the total is down from the 2018...
abc17news.com
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers’ power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday’s ballot would make it easier for lawmakers to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards. It applies to agencies under the governor’s control and others in the executive branch of state government. Lawmakers would be able to revoke a rule with a simple majority vote by both chambers. Lawmakers now can pass a bill to overturn a rule but the governor can veto it.
abc17news.com
Democrat Laura Kelly wins reelection for governor in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Laura Kelly wins reelection for governor in Kansas. ABC 17 News is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
abc17news.com
Why AP called the Kansas governor’s race for Laura Kelly
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly ultimately had enough of a lead that her GOP challenger couldn’t have caught her even if he’d won all remaining votes. That’s what enabled The Associated Press to call the Kansas governor’s race for Kelly on Wednesday. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for reelection this year in a state carried by former President Donald Trump in 2020. Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt had aimed to beat her by tying her to President Joe Biden and blaming the two Democrats for high inflation. Independent and moderate GOP voters lifted Kelly to victory four years ago.
abc17news.com
Abortion rights support helps Kansas Gov. Kelly win 2nd term
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly won reelection in Republican-leaning Kansas by racking up big leads in the Kansas City area and other places where abortion rights are popular. Meanwhile, her party helped an independent candidate deny the GOP nominee a few crucial votes. Kelly argued that she owed part of her victory in Tuesday’s election over Republican challenger and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt to support for abortion rights. Independent candidate and state Sen. Dennis Pyle’s small percentage of the vote was larger than the gap between Kelly and Schmidt. Pyle is among the Legislature’s most conservative members. But an out-of-state Democratic group pushed him as the race’s true conservative.
abc17news.com
Democratic Gov. Kelly wins 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has won a second term in Republican-leaning Kansas. Kelly defeated three-term Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and overcame Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation. Kelly highlighted the state’s improved finances and greater spending on public schools on her watch. Kelly’s support for abortion rights also likely played an important role after voters firmly rejected a Republican-backed move in August to amend the state Constitution so that lawmakers could further restrict or ban the procedure. Kelly’s victory was a bitter defeat for Republicans, who had high hopes of ousting the only Democratic governor seeking reelection this year in a a state that ex-President Donald Trump carried in 2020.
abc17news.com
Villanova wins in 1st game without Wright; Neptune in charge
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — The No. 16 Villanova Wildcats beat La Salle 81-68 and won their first game under coach Kyle Neptune. Neptune replaced Jay Wright in the wake of the Hall of Fame coach’s sudden retirement. Caleb Daniels scored 24 points and Eric Dixon had 20 for the Wildcats. Josh Nickelberry led the Explorers with 22 points. La Salle lost in coach Fran Dunphy’s first game back since he came out of retirement. Dunphy also had lengthy, successful coaching stints at Penn and Temple and was coaxed out of retirement to lead the program where he was a star player.
Comments / 0