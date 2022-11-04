Jennifer Lawrence stars in new movie Causeway, now streaming on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today launches its new movie Causeway, from Apple Studios and A24. It stars Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier, Lynsey, who has returned from Afghanistan. At home in New Orleans, She bonds with James (played by Brian Tyree Henry). Both are trying to suppress their own traumas, and move forward.

What is Causeway about?

Lynsey is suffering from a brain injury, incurred whilst on duty from an IED explosion. Lynsey must learn how to walk again, and rejuvenate her memory. Returning home to New Orleans also surfaces new mental traumas about her childhood. During her new job as pool cleaner, she meets Tyree Henry’s character. As their friendship blossoms, they rely on each other more and more for support.

The film hails from esteemed studio A24, and represents director Lila Neugebauer’s debut film. Response to the project has been positive. Causeway is already generating awards buzz for Lawrence and Tyree Henry. Early critical reviews praised Lawrence’s performance as a strong return to form in her movie career.

How to watch Causeway

Causeway is premiering today in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+. Watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on your device, or in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is also launching today on Apple TV+. Other upcoming Apple TV+ premieres include Spirited, a new musical take on A Christmas Carol, and Echo 3, a new thriller action series starring Luke Evans.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: