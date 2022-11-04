ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Jennifer Lawrence stars in new movie Causeway, now streaming on Apple TV+

By Benjamin Mayo
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZsgJZ_0iy3hlGB00

Apple TV+ today launches its new movie Causeway, from Apple Studios and A24. It stars Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier, Lynsey, who has returned from Afghanistan. At home in New Orleans, She bonds with James (played by Brian Tyree Henry). Both are trying to suppress their own traumas, and move forward.

What is Causeway about?

Lynsey is suffering from a brain injury, incurred whilst on duty from an IED explosion. Lynsey must learn how to walk again, and rejuvenate her memory. Returning home to New Orleans also surfaces new mental traumas about her childhood. During her new job as pool cleaner, she meets Tyree Henry’s character. As their friendship blossoms, they rely on each other more and more for support.

The film hails from esteemed studio A24, and represents director Lila Neugebauer’s debut film. Response to the project has been positive. Causeway is already generating awards buzz for Lawrence and Tyree Henry. Early critical reviews praised Lawrence’s performance as a strong return to form in her movie career.

How to watch Causeway

Causeway is premiering today in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+. Watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on your device, or in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is also launching today on Apple TV+. Other upcoming Apple TV+ premieres include Spirited, a new musical take on A Christmas Carol, and Echo 3, a new thriller action series starring Luke Evans.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Which Streaming Services Should You Cancel This Month? Not Netflix

OK, we know, we know. This is the month Netflix launches its ad-based subscription for $7. But you only get one stream with that, and prices on the other plans are not changing. With that said, it's a service you want to rock with this November for sure, especially with House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and She-Hulk already wrapped.
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
CNET

HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch

If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
ETOnline.com

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in November 2022

This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. November is full of premieres you won't want to miss, including the new true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales and the Jesse Eisenberg-led Fleishman is in Trouble. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.
9to5Mac

As Apple invests in sports, Netflix has tried to score streaming rights and a whole surf league

The Wall Street Journal has an interesting exclusive on how Netflix has been trying to score some points in the wide world of streaming sports, not unlike Apple. So far, we’ve seen Apple stream a full Major League Baseball season of Friday night games, and the company bought a decade of streaming soccer rights, which starts next year. Plus, Apple TV+ already competes with the former DVD rental service on original shows and movies.
Deadline

Viola Davis To Produce, Star As U.S. President In Action-Thriller ‘G20’ From Amazon Studios, MRC Film

Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis (The Woman King) will produce and star in the upcoming feature G20, from Amazon Studios and MRC Film. The action-thriller from director Patricia Riggen (The 33) sees terrorists overtake the G20 Summit, with American President Taylor Sutton (Davis) then bringing all her statecraft and military experience to defend her family, her fellow leaders and the world. Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick) wrote the script, with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss (The Red Lion), with Andrew Lazar set to produce via Mad Chance, alongside Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions. G20...
hotnewhiphop.com

Brendan Fraser Stars In New Trailer For A24’s “The Whale”

A24 has shared a new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. A24 has shared a new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. The film made waves on the festival circuit, earlier this year, for the performance from Brendan Fraser. Fraser stars as a “reclusive...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy