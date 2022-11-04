ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Democrats’ lead shrinks to 2 points on generic congressional ballot: poll

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phYDx_0iy3hgqY00

Democrats’ lead on a generic congressional ballot has shrunk to 2 points, according to a new Yahoo News-YouGov poll released on Thursday.

Forty-six percent of registered voters in the poll said they would vote for the Democratic candidate in their congressional district if the election were held today, while 44 percent said they would vote for the Republican candidate. Democrats’ 2-point lead lies within the poll’s margin of error.

As Republicans have gained momentum in the final weeks of the midterms, Democrats have seen their lead shrink. A Yahoo News-YouGov poll from August showed Democrats ahead by 6 points on a generic congressional ballot. By September, Democrats’ lead had decreased to 4 points.

Several other recent polls have shown Republicans taking the lead on a generic congressional ballot. A Wall Street Journal poll released on Tuesday showed Republicans leading by 2 points, while a Suffolk University-USA Today poll released last week found Republicans leading by 4 points.

Inflation has continued to be the most important issue cited by voters, with 34 percent listing it as their top issue in Thursday’s Yahoo News-YouGov poll. The next most important issue picked by surveyed voters — democracy — was more than 20 percentage points behind inflation.

Ongoing inflation has been a thorn in Democrats’ side throughout the election. Fifty-three percent in the poll said they are dissatisfied or angry with President Biden’s handling of inflation, and Republicans were more likely to be viewed by respondents as being better capable of fixing inflation than Democrats.

While 27 percent said they think Democrats can better fix inflation, 35 percent said the same of Republicans, the poll found.

The Yahoo News-YouGov poll was conducted from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31 with 1,641 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

Comments / 4

Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down

Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Voters reelect dead Pennsylvania state representative and trigger special election

Voters in Pennsylvania re-elected a dead state House of Representative member on Tuesday night, triggering a special election for a later date to fill the deceased Democrat’s seat.Tony DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on 9 October, making the timing of his death too close to the 8 November election to have his name removed from the ballot or change the candidate running for the 32nd DistrictThe 32nd District of Pennsylvania, where DeLuca was comfortably positioned to become re-elected after serving in the state’s House of Representatives for 39 years, became one of the first races for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Here’s what voters said in our last poll before Election Day

With one week to go before midterm elections, U.S. voters are evenly split in their support between Democratic and Republican candidates, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. The latest numbers show a significant shift since June, when Democrats enjoyed a 7-percentage point lead over Republicans, shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Election Deniers on Ballot Aim to Run U.S. Presidential Vote in 2024

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Americans in key election battlegrounds on Tuesday will decide who will run the 2024 presidential vote in their states, choosing from a slate of candidates that includes Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim that he won in 2020. In 30 of the country's...
ARIZONA STATE
The List

The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes

We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

755K+
Followers
87K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy