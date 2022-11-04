DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police responded to a shots-fired call inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Stemmons Freeway on Nov. 8.The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. and occurred on the second floor of the building, which is located just north of Wycliff Avenue.Sources later confirmed to CBS 11's JD Miles that the shooting was a murder-suicide. Officials say they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said it appears the two were husband and wife. The Dallas County Health Department, located nextdoor, was evacuated."There is no need for the community to be alarmed, there is no suspect at-large," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said. "We do believe that there is an employee here that is involved in this and we do believe that one of the subjects deceased was indeed an employee."Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that the autopsies will be done in Collin County.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO