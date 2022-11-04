Read full article on original website
Texas teens suspected in killing elderly woman in hit-and-run crash
Dallas police are looking for three young suspects who got out of their car and ran from a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman.
dpdbeat.com
Man arrested, facing murder and aggravated robbery charges
On November 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Dallas Police arrested Garrett Hamilton, 29, following a traffic stop where he was found driving a stolen vehicle. Further investigation by detectives determined Hamilton was responsible for multiple crimes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hamilton is charged with Murder for the shooting death...
Bail set at $500K for driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed a Dallas police officer
Bail has now been set for Mayra Rebollar, the woman accused of causing the wrong-way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arrellano on October 11th.
Man arrested, woman rescued after car chase ends in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a high-speed chase in northeast Fort Worth. Police said that officers were dispatched at around 11 p.m. to the parking lot of El Rancho Supermercado on East Belknap Street. They said they got a call stating witnesses saw a man assault and restrain a woman who was screaming, "Let me go."
Man charged with murder for October shooting death in Dallas
Dallas police have now charged the man they arrested in the murder of a man last month. On October 25th, a man named Clarence Howard was fatally shot in front of an apartment unit near Highway 67 and Kiest.
Third Dallas murder involving a parolee with an ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say
DALLAS, Texas — Three Dallas murders involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor have now been recorded in less than two weeks, according to arrest documents obtained by WFAA. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA on Monday night that he's disappointed and wants better accountability for felons...
texasmetronews.com
Fort Worth police officer fired after being arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Fort Worth police officer was fired Thursday after being arrested in Benbrook on aggravated assault charges in May, Fort Worth police announced. Police said Friday that Benjamin Johnson was fired after an “administrative investigation” into the incident in Benbrook, a town in southwest Tarrant County. Johnson was...
Driver caught doing doughnuts in stolen car led Fort Worth police on chase, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have arrested two suspects after a car chase that traveled from Fort Worth to Arlington on Sunday night. According to police, the car they were chasing was reported stolen. Fort Worth officers say units were sent to a Hotrodders call shortly before...
fox4news.com
1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30
FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Second Dallas Homicide Investigation Renews Attention on Electronic Ankle Monitoring
There were few signs Monday of the violence Dallas Police investigators say Zeric Jackson left behind at a Northeast Dallas apartment early Thursday. Jackson, 36, is accused of killing a man inside a third-floor unit in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. An arrest affidavit obtained Monday reveals Jackson is...
Man jailed in Dallas on a murder charge connected to Lake Highlands killing
A man is now locked up on a murder charge following last week’s deadly shooting in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Thursday, a man named Brian Dillard was gunned down on Audelia near Walnut Hill.
actionnews5.com
Man held on $10k bond told deputies he’d commit Uvalde-type mass shooting once out of jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is being held on a $10,000 bond after he allegedly told deputies that he would “commit the next Dallas shooting” while detained for driving violations, according to the affidavit. The Oct. 14 incident began when deputies observed a black Lexus speeding at...
Woman killed in Fort Worth, gunman was aiming at someone else
The gunman is still on the run in Fort Worth where a woman was killed over the weekend. Shots were fired Saturday at an apartment complex near Highway 360 and Trinity Boulevard.
Dallas police respond to shooting call at Dallas County Medical Examiner's office
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police responded to a shots-fired call inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Stemmons Freeway on Nov. 8.The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. and occurred on the second floor of the building, which is located just north of Wycliff Avenue.Sources later confirmed to CBS 11's JD Miles that the shooting was a murder-suicide. Officials say they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said it appears the two were husband and wife. The Dallas County Health Department, located nextdoor, was evacuated."There is no need for the community to be alarmed, there is no suspect at-large," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said. "We do believe that there is an employee here that is involved in this and we do believe that one of the subjects deceased was indeed an employee."Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that the autopsies will be done in Collin County.
Arlington officer on administrative leave for firing his pistol during a traffic stop
An Arlington police officer has been put on administrative leave while Sunday’s firearm discharge is under investigation. The officer fired his pistol during a traffic stop.
KXII.com
Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
navarrocountygazette.com
Manslaughter Incident Reported in Corsicana
On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 7:39 p.m., the Corsicana Police 911 Operators received two reports of gunshots in the area of the 600 Blk of N. 26th. The first officer arrived in the area approximately three minutes later. A search of the area failed to locate the shooter, nor were there any witnesses as to the exact location of where the shots were fired.
Two dead in murder-suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, officials say
DALLAS — Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, officials said. The shooting took place at the facility at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, northwest of Downtown Dallas. A heavy law enforcement presence was on the scene following reports of an active shooter.
Mesquite convenience store clerk shot during robbery
convenience store clerk is recovering from a gunshot wound and the shooter is still on the run in Mesquite. Saturday, the clerk was on duty at the Howdy’s Express store on Pioneer Road and Narcissus when an armed man came in
Dallas Police officer recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
The unidentified officer was on his way home from work early Thursday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into him on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Sergeant Michael Mata says the officer suffered serious injuries but is improving.
