(The Center Square) – Thousands of Missouri voters won't need to make a choice between candidates for the state Senate or House of Representatives when voting on Tuesday. There's no opposing candidate in 57% of all races for the Missouri legislature, according to an analysis of data filed on Ballotpedia. Of the 163 seats in the House of Representatives, 93 candidates won't face any opposition on Tuesday. Of the 66 races where only a Republican is running, 52 are incumbents. Of the 27 races where only a Democrat is running, 22 are incumbents.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO