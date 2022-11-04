WATCH: Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Catches First Career Touchdown vs. Eagles

During his NFL debut, rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano scored the first touchdown of his career during the Houston Texans Thursday night match against the Eagles.

HOUSTON — It did not take long for the Houston Texans to score their first touchdown of the game.

To open their Week 9 contest against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles , quarterback Davis Mills connected with rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano to put the Texans ahead 7-0 early in the first quarter.

Quitoriano's two-yard reception marked the first touchdown of his young career. He was called up to the Texans' 53-man roster ahead of Houston's Thursday night match.

Quitoriano made his NFL debut after missing the first quarter of the season due to a knee injury.

Quitoriano helped the Texans end their most successful opening drive of the season . It took 75 yards and nine plays for the Texans to score their first opening-drive touchdown of the year.

The Texans drafted Quitoriano with the no. 170 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Quitoriano played 40 games as a member of Oregon State, where he recorded 512 yards on 40 catches from 2018 to 2021.

"Teagan was a guy we were kind of talking about throughout the day," general manager Nick Caserio said. "On the line of scrimmage tight end who plays tough, strong, and physical. I think the tight ends will be a part of the offense here in the season, whether it's two tight ends, one tight end, three tight ends, however, we do it."

