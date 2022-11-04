Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas as U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began...
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — One student who died at an Alabama high school and three others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from...
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. About $460 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
Voters in four states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.
EXPLAINER: What's known about delays in Nevada vote count
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada's high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear. Here's a look at what we know about the Senate contests between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and about the race for governor between Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Miami Herald. November 7, 2022. Editorial: DeSantis’ crackdown on voter fraud is all ‘gotcha!’ and no real solutions.
GOP earns supermajorities in Florida House, Senate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Republican former Florida State and NFL football star has defeated a prominent north Florida Democratic state senator to help the GOP take supermajorities in both chambers of the statehouse, which was already dominated by Republicans. Corey Simon, who was an All-Pro defensive lineman with...
