Jenkins Improves in Thursday's Chicago Bears Week 9 Injury Report

The same names from Wednesday's injury report appeared again Thursday with the same designations.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article indicated Teven Jenkins was limited in Chicago Bears' practice on Thursday. He was a full participant, and this article has been updated to reflect that.

If you read Wednesday's Chicago Bears injury report , it looks similar to Thursday's. The same names, Larry Borom, Kyler Gordon, Eddie Jackson, and Teven Jenkins, remain on the report with only one status change.

Bears right tackle Larry Borom remains out of practice as he recovers from a concussion. However, Teven Jenkins fully practiced after being limited on Wednesday due to a back issue.

Kyler Gordon and Eddie Jackson both remained limited in practice due to hip injuries. The Bears will need all the help they can possibly get on defense, especially after trading team captains Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn at the deadline.

The Chicago Bears host the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field this Sunday. The Dolphins play an exciting brand of offensive football, which will test Chicago's secondary. The Bears will be looking to air it out more as well after acquiring Chase Claypool from the Steelers. But the offensive line must hold up to give Justin Fields the time to do so.