Johnny Cullars
5d ago
Don't care how well he played football, but this is something he doesn't have a clue on how to represent Georgia in Washington, and we don't need a Yes Man for Trump's Agenda.
Hal Kirven
5d ago
"Georgia Democrats Say 'No Way, Walker"..... hmmm.. as I recall, a Tennessee player was thinking the same thought in 1980 when Walker ran over him and crossed the goal!
WXIA 11 Alive
Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
Georgia braces for December runoff
A runoff would jump start a four-week blitz, likely drawing millions more in campaign spending to a state that’s weathered five years of non-stop, history-making elections.
WRDW-TV
Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan conceded in the attorney general election against incumbent Republican Chris Carr. “It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues,” Jordan said in a statement.
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The matchup will help decide which party controls the Senate for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Yet the state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with polls suggesting a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold. That would set up a four-week blitz ahead of a Dec. 6 runoff that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for Senate control. The chamber is now divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote. A runoff also would mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, a sports celebrity turned politician, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
Abrams after gubernatorial loss: ‘I won’t stop running for a better Georgia’
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams conceded to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) after the race was called for him on Tuesday night, making a clear concession after she did not formally concede in their first matchup in 2018. Abrams delivered a concession speech saying Georgia has faced “one soul-crushing crisis after...
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated...
The Georgia Senate race is headed for a run-off. Here are the rules
Update: The Associated Press said that 98% of the vote has been counted. Sen. Raphael Warnock is at 49.4% and Herschel Walker is at 48.5%. The Associated Press has called the race and both Warnock and Walker will advance to a run-off. Leading up to Election Day, Georgia Republican U.S....
Incumbent Richard Woods wins Georgia school superintendent election
In his second term, Richard Woods has often collaborated with Gov. Brian Kemp.
Nymag.com
The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.
Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
Georgia's congressional races | See who won
ATLANTA — All of Georgia's 14 seats were up for grabs with three hotly contested races garnering national attention. Here's a look at who won in the state's 2nd, 7th and 14th congressional districts. 7th district. Lucy McBath (D, incumbent) Lucy McBath is running for Georgia's 7th Congressional District....
Did Georgia’s ballot questions pass?
Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia...
WTVCFOX
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
'No complications. Everybody was nice': Central Georgia voters see a smooth voting experience
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Tuesday, 13WMAZ went to voting polls in Macon-Bibb, Houston, and Peach counties. We talked to voters who says there were no issues while casting their ballot. In Macon-Bibb County, there were 31 open polling locations, from Macon to Howard and in Lizella. Stevie Davis was...
LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Georgia as last votes come in overnight
ATLANTA — After more than 2.5 million Georgians turned out to vote early in the 2022 midterm election, polling locations across the state saw a steady stream of in-person voters on Election Day. We’ll have all the latest vote tallies as the come in, for LIVE Team 2 coverage...
Georgia Midterm Election Day 2022 | Live updates
ATLANTA — Georgia voters are off to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are such positions as state governor and a U.S. Senate seat. 11Alive is where Atlanta speaks and we want to hear from you. Have you encountered...
Essence
Peach Better Have My Vote: Some Georgians Didn't Receive Their Absentee Ballots
Election officials acknowledged that Cobb county failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballot requests to voters due to a staff error. A Georgia judge has extended the deadline for voters in a suburban Atlanta county to return absentee ballots because election officials failed to mail them. According to the...
Georgia election results 2022: County by county results in all the key races
MACON, Ga. — The midterm elections on Nov. 8 in Georgia feature some key races including in the senate, governor and various locals races with high-profile candidates battling it out. Governor Brian Kemp will look to keep is seat against familar challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.
spectrumnews1.com
Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Albany Herald
Republican push to flip a southwest Georgia House seat fails
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, Democrats had won seven and none had been called for Republicans as of about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Republicans only needed to win two toss-ups to likely have a majority in the House.
