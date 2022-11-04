ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Amador High varsity football: Investigation into "highly inappropriate" chat thread clears coach, athletic director, some players

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

SUTTER CREEK — The Amador County Unified School district announced this week that some players and staff of the Amador High varsity football team have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the investigation into a "highly inappropriate chat thread."

Among those cleared for return to the classroom were Coach Matt Kantack and Athletic Director Kaleb Cagle. The district said in a news release Wednesday that neither had any advanced knowledge of the group chat. The district did not go into detail about the thread but some parents CBS13 spoke to said the chat had racial undertones.

The district said that, based on the information provided during the investigation, the move to cancel the team's season in September was necessary and "the right thing to do in this case."

It is unclear how many students were involved, but the district said there wouldn't be enough players allowed to field a team this year. The district's investigation will be submitted to the school board later this month.

