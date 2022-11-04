Read full article on original website
Related
2 Clovis schools placed on ‘Secure and Move’ Monday
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools reports that Gattis and Yucca Middle Schools were placed into “Secure and Move” Monday afternoon due to an alleged threat. According to CMS, Gattis Middle School and Yucca Middle School were placed into “Secure and Move” around 2:45 p.m. MST Monday due to what the school said was […]
abc7amarillo.com
Search for missing juvenile turns into meth seizure in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Three people were arrested with 44 grams of methamphetamines and paraphernalia for distribution after police initially responded to a Hereford residence looking for a missing juvenile. According to Hereford Police Chief Brent Harrison, on Monday officers responded to an address in the 300 block of...
1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
1 airman dead after Wednesday accident in Curry County
UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) The Curry County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Cannon Air Force Base airman who died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Shaun McNair, 20, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was going west on US 60/84 when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree before overturning. The […]
Clovis Police Department investigating cases of alleged check fraud
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it is currently investigating several instances of alleged check fraud. Over the past several weeks, multiple banks in Clovis reported that several people, allegedly from Texas, have attempted to cash forged checks, according to the police department. Officials said the checks have real local businesses […]
