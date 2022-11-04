CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it is currently investigating several instances of alleged check fraud. Over the past several weeks, multiple banks in Clovis reported that several people, allegedly from Texas, have attempted to cash forged checks, according to the police department. Officials said the checks have real local businesses […]

CLOVIS, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO