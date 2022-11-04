ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

abc7amarillo.com

Search for missing juvenile turns into meth seizure in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Three people were arrested with 44 grams of methamphetamines and paraphernalia for distribution after police initially responded to a Hereford residence looking for a missing juvenile. According to Hereford Police Chief Brent Harrison, on Monday officers responded to an address in the 300 block of...
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis Police Department investigating cases of alleged check fraud

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it is currently investigating several instances of alleged check fraud. Over the past several weeks, multiple banks in Clovis reported that several people, allegedly from Texas, have attempted to cash forged checks, according to the police department. Officials said the checks have real local businesses […]
CLOVIS, NM

