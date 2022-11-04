ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts

HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.
Newsweek

China's Superrich Decimated as Economic Downturn Wipes out Billions

China's wealthy lost hundreds of billions of dollars in 2022 as the global economic downturn also shook up the country's typically high-growth industries, according to an annual rich list published on Tuesday. The number of Chinese entrepreneurs worth 5 billion Chinese yuan ($710 million) or more on September 15 fell...
msn.com

Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.

Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
Fortune

‘Dark clouds’: One of the world’s biggest shipping companies has a stark recession warning for the global economy in its latest earnings report

Demand for shipping is declining, with big implications for the global economy. The world has just a few giant shipping companies, and they touch every corner of international trade on a daily basis, so they’re attuned to the health of the global economy. When the world sneezes, in other words, shipping firms like Maersk get a cold.
Reuters

Oil slips 2% on China demand worries, U.S. rate hikes

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 2% on Thursday as China stood by its zero-COVID policy and an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar, raising fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand.
NASDAQ

FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
The Associated Press

German economy to shrink in 2023, government advisers expect

BERLIN (AP) — The German government’s panel of independent economic advisers forecast Wednesday that Europe’s biggest economy will shrink by 0.2% next year. The five-member panel’s report came after official figures late last month showed unexpected growth in the third quarter, thanks to private spending. But...
Sourcing Journal

September Slowdown: Overstocked US Sees Apparel Imports Fall

With brands and retailers increasingly concerned about tepid demand and high inventories heading into the holiday homestretch, the pace of U.S. apparel imports continued to decline in September, according to new data released Thursday by the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA). Imports of apparel processed at U.S. ports of entry increased 16.89 percent year to date in September to 25.24 billion square meter equivalents (SME), down from the 20.58 percent gain in the first eight months of the year compared to the same period in 2021 and a 24 percent increase in the first half of the year. Columbia...

