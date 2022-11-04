Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
BWWB plans to restart collecting on overdue bills in January
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) plans to restart collections efforts on customers with overdue bills starting January 17, according to a presentation BWWB management will make to the full board Wednesday afternoon. General Manager Michael Johnson is scheduled to present his response to the audit conducted...
wbrc.com
Hatt Hill BBQ in Parrish destroyed in fire
PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - The Parrish community lost a staple restaurant in a fire early Wednesday morning. Hatt Hill BBQ was a total loss after a fire started in the kitchen around 2 a.m. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The restaurant had been...
wbrc.com
Crucial deadline for small business owners in 6 west Alabama counties
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) -For businesses in west Alabama affected by tornadoes earlier this year, there is still an opportunity to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, but time is running out. The deadline to apply for the disaster loan program is December 7 and it applies to people...
wbrc.com
Downtown Birmingham YMCA permanently closing current facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YMCA of Greater Birmingham has announced that the Downtown YMCA facility will be closing permanently at the end of this year. In a statement, to Y members, the YMCA identified lingering effects of the pandemic as one of the factors that led to the decision. The...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham expands on-demand transportation service to East side
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is expanding public transportation options for you by adding new routes to its VIA On-Demand service. This is a lot like a ride-sharing service only it’s much more affordable. At $1.50 a ride, this service now includes the East side. That’s...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport experiencing higher airfare costs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent study shows Birmingham ranking in the top ten airports where airfare has increased the most across the country. Smart Asset reports a nearly 40% airfare increase from last year to this year. The 100 busiest airports were compared and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International ranked sixth for...
wbrc.com
Earlier nightfall expected to increase drivers’ crash risk
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daylight Saving Time ended early Sunday morning and the time fell back one hour. Sunset in Birmingham was at 4:51 pm and because of the time change, more people will be driving home from work while the sun is down. This can cause an increase in crash risk.
wbrc.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Wylam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire that broke out in Wylam early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Washington St. At least one person was injured. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
wbrc.com
Clanton Kindergartener finalist in Mott’s & Crayola design contest
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A kindergartener from Clanton needs your help winning a national contest. Everlie Harrison is one of three finalists across the country whose art could be on the package of Mott’s applesauce. Anyone over the age of 18 with an email address can vote daily from...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking temps followed by big weekend chill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We broke some records today in Birmingham with a high of 85 and 88 in Tuscaloosa. The sunshine and warm temperatures will stick around through tomorrow. The sky will remain mainly clear this evening with lows in the lower 60s. Lunar Eclipse: The sky will be...
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People living in Shelby County will vote on a low-speed vehicle amendment. What’s right for Helena residents’ may not be right for residents in Pelham or Calera. Which is why, if passed, this amendment will allow local governments to create their own rules...
wbrc.com
Hoover Schools share remarkable academic recovery numbers
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - There is some great news for Alabama schools, especially Hoover City Schools. Research has come out from Stanford and Harvard of education recovery across the nation and Alabama as a state. Alabama is just about a month and a half behind in reading as compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic), and has actually improved in reading.
wbrc.com
Mentorship program at Oliver Elementary keeping students out of trouble
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every other Wednesday at Oliver Elementary School is a special day for nearly 25 students. The Better Choices for Success program was started last year. Students meet either one-on-one or in small groups with mentors to talk about weekly topics, such as peer pressure, making good friends and bullying. The students selected to be in the program have previously been in trouble for behavior.
wbrc.com
Second Shift helping curb youth homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Second Shift, a nonprofit organization helping people aging out of foster care, 25,000 kids age out of foster care in the U.S. annually. The foster care to homelessness pipeline is a direct shot and over half of the youth that leave foster care become homeless.
wbrc.com
Virus ‘triple threat’ affecting people of all ages
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Odds are you have either had or know someone with the flu, COVID-19 or even Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is not going anywhere soon, according to medical experts. The mother of a baby with RSV is glad to see the light at the end of...
wbrc.com
VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, Norton’s Florist is continuing its tradition of surprising veteran patients at the Birmingham VA Medical Center with a special gift. Today, Norton’s gave out 100 red rose bud vases to the patients of the VA. Along with today’s...
wbrc.com
Cahaba Medial Care to open new clinic in Shelby County
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Alabaster will soon have a new source for primary healthcare when Cahaba Medical Care opens a new clinic in Alabaster later this month. “We are honored to have been invited to be a part of Shelby County,” said Dr. John B. Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care Foundation. “You can expect quality comprehensive, compassionate care for everyone in your family at Cahaba Medical Care.”
wbrc.com
Paper containing threat toward teachers, students found at Inglenook Elementary
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A piece of paper indicating a possible threat for some students and teachers at Inglenook Elementary School was discovered Monday morning. Parents have been notified of the incident. The person responsible will be subjected to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct. The matter still is...
wbrc.com
Man hit by train in Cullman, airlifted to hospital
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police say a man was hit by a train on Monday, Nov. 7, in the area of 1st Avenue and 4th Street. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Jarod Moon of Warrior, Alabama. Police say Moon was lying on the tracks when he was hit....
wbrc.com
Memories of a Lifetime
ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - The old rivalries between the towns of Ashland and Lineville always revolved around The Clay Bowl, the annual football clash between the two schools, but the rivalry ran much deeper. Yet, Karen Caldwell, a Lineville girl, felt herself being embraced by the town of Ashland. It was all because of a little girl named Ryleigh.
