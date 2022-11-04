ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newcanaanite.com

Elva Karolina Girard, 99

Elva Karolina Girard passed away peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, on November 3, 2022 in New Canaan, Connecticut. She was a resident of our hometown for 73 years. Elva was born in Jamshog, Sweden to Emil and Tekla Svensson on January 21, 1923. She was one of fifteen children. She moved to the United States in 1939, where three of her sisters had settled in Stamford, CT. Elva married her husband, Raymond Girard, in 1942, and they later moved to New Canaan in 1949.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

TABLE: Election 2022 Results [UPDATING]

Electors returned two incumbents to New Canaan’s delegation to the state legislature Tuesday, while voting in two Democrats to fill open seats. State Reps. Lucy Dathan (D-142nd) and Tom O’Dea (R-125th) retained their seats during the midterm election, while Democrat Ceci Maher won the 26th state Senate district and Democrat Keith Denning won the newly created 42nd House district on a mostly frigid, clear day that saw turnout among New Canaanites decline by about 5% of eligible voters compared to the 2018 midterms.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan’s VFW Post 653 To Mark Veterans Day on Friday

At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, New Canaan’s VFW Post 653, officially known as Howard M. Bossa and Peter C. Langenus Post 653 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, will lead the annual Veterans Day ceremony to honor and commemorate the service of military veterans at the Wayside Cross and the bottom of God’s Acre.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Town Asks State To Reconsider Denial of Affordable Housing Moratorium Application

Municipal officials are asking the state to reconsider its recent decision to deny the town’s application for four years of relief from an affordable housing law. The Connecticut Department of Housing in its Oct. 18 denial letter to First Selectman Kevin Moynihan said that New Canaan fell short of the required “housing unit equivalent” points required for the moratorium. The town failed to correctly calculate its points, DOH Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said in the letter, and as a result is not exempt for a four-year period from the state law known by its statute number, 8-30g. Under it, developers who propose housing projects where at least 30% of units will be rented at affordable rates can get around local Planning & Zoning Commission decisions through an appeals process.
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for Green Avenue

The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 20 received an application for a 4,799-square-foot home on Green Avenue. The five-bedroom house planned for 31 Green Ave. will include five full bathrooms and two half-baths (11 rooms total), according to the building permit application. It will cost about $1,750,0000 to build,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident

2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

2 women charged with murdering another woman in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two women have been charged with murder in connection to the death of another woman in Waterbury last month. Waterbury police said on Oct. 29 just after 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying unresponsive on the floor. The victim, […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily News

Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Eyewitness News

Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
NEW MILFORD, CT
PIX11

Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
WEST ISLIP, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy