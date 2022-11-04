Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
newcanaanite.com
Elva Karolina Girard, 99
Elva Karolina Girard passed away peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, on November 3, 2022 in New Canaan, Connecticut. She was a resident of our hometown for 73 years. Elva was born in Jamshog, Sweden to Emil and Tekla Svensson on January 21, 1923. She was one of fifteen children. She moved to the United States in 1939, where three of her sisters had settled in Stamford, CT. Elva married her husband, Raymond Girard, in 1942, and they later moved to New Canaan in 1949.
newcanaanite.com
TABLE: Election 2022 Results [UPDATING]
Electors returned two incumbents to New Canaan’s delegation to the state legislature Tuesday, while voting in two Democrats to fill open seats. State Reps. Lucy Dathan (D-142nd) and Tom O’Dea (R-125th) retained their seats during the midterm election, while Democrat Ceci Maher won the 26th state Senate district and Democrat Keith Denning won the newly created 42nd House district on a mostly frigid, clear day that saw turnout among New Canaanites decline by about 5% of eligible voters compared to the 2018 midterms.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan’s VFW Post 653 To Mark Veterans Day on Friday
At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, New Canaan’s VFW Post 653, officially known as Howard M. Bossa and Peter C. Langenus Post 653 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, will lead the annual Veterans Day ceremony to honor and commemorate the service of military veterans at the Wayside Cross and the bottom of God’s Acre.
newcanaanite.com
Town Asks State To Reconsider Denial of Affordable Housing Moratorium Application
Municipal officials are asking the state to reconsider its recent decision to deny the town’s application for four years of relief from an affordable housing law. The Connecticut Department of Housing in its Oct. 18 denial letter to First Selectman Kevin Moynihan said that New Canaan fell short of the required “housing unit equivalent” points required for the moratorium. The town failed to correctly calculate its points, DOH Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said in the letter, and as a result is not exempt for a four-year period from the state law known by its statute number, 8-30g. Under it, developers who propose housing projects where at least 30% of units will be rented at affordable rates can get around local Planning & Zoning Commission decisions through an appeals process.
New Haven man killed in Elm City
They discovered Mark Pappacoda, 61, unresponsive on the ground. He died at Yale New Haven Hospital. Surveillance video showed a suspect attempting to rob the victim before shooting him. Police are trying to identify him.
Wife pleads for help finding husband’s killer in New Haven homicide
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man suspected of shooting and killing another man on Ferry Street in New Haven Tuesday night.
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for Green Avenue
The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 20 received an application for a 4,799-square-foot home on Green Avenue. The five-bedroom house planned for 31 Green Ave. will include five full bathrooms and two half-baths (11 rooms total), according to the building permit application. It will cost about $1,750,0000 to build,...
Bronx shoplifters punch BJ's worker, run over her feet with mobility scooter
A group of thieves attacked a worker at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Bronx, punching her and running over her feet with a mobility scooter, police said Wednesday as they released new video of the suspects.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident
2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
2 women charged with murdering another woman in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two women have been charged with murder in connection to the death of another woman in Waterbury last month. Waterbury police said on Oct. 29 just after 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying unresponsive on the floor. The victim, […]
Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’
A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Crash At Mt. Grove and Fairfield Avenue
2022-11-07@4:38pm– Another crash on Fairfield Avenue at Mountain Grove Street. This has been the sight of numerous crashes recently.
Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
Police Search For Trio Accused Of Stealing More Than $2K In Clothing From Deer Park Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying three people who are accused of stealing clothing from a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store on Long Island. Two women and one man stole clothing items valued at about $2,255 from the store, located at 152 The Arches Circle in Deer Park, on July 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
trumbulltimes.com
Witness: Motive in Norwalk homicide could be gang-related; victim, suspect had opposite affiliations
STAMFORD — Michael “Mizzy” Robinson and his alleged killer, Ibo Boone, were affiliated with warring neighborhood factions at the time of Robinson’s homicide in 2010, according to testimony from a Norwalk detective Friday. Detective Christopher Imparato testified Friday in Stamford Superior Court that two neighborhood gangs...
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
Port Jefferson, NY, Woman Killed On NJ Turnpike As Wheel Crashes Though Windshield
November 7, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Sgt. Philip Curry of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.news…
Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
GoFundMe started for Bridgeport mom undergoing brain tumor treatment
A Bridgeport mom is undergoing treatment for an aggressive brain tumor operation that doctors say could leave her deaf or paralyzed.
