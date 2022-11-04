Read full article on original website
KREM
Snow-covered roads could turn to sheets of ice, Spokane County warns
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for a slower commute throughout Monday as snow covers roads across the Inland Northwest. While snow has ended in many areas, including Spokane, untreated roads are not expected to get any better. Spokane county warns that traffic will turn the wet, heavy...
KREM
Ice prompts school closures and delays for Tuesday near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A combination of compacted snow and freezing temperatures turned many Spokane roads into an icy mess on Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had crews out overnight working on major freeways and highways and for the most part, they are wet but clear. However, getting out of your neighborhood could be difficult as those roads have not been treated with deicer.
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Nov. 9 | Up with KREM
Election results in Washington, Spokane, and Idaho, plus frigid weather and a school delay. Spokane news and weather for November 9, 2022.
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
KREM
Snow slows commute, cancels schools in Inland Northwest
Several inches of snow has fallen in Spokane on Monday morning with more on the way. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads. Some schools are closed or delayed.
KREM
Spokane police arrest man accused of threatening retail workers with bear spray
Spokane police said the suspect loaded a cart with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and threatened employees with bear spray. Credit: SPD.
KREM
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
KREM
Deadly crash blocks 395 south of Chewelah
One person is dead and two others hurt after a crash on 395. The highway is currently blocked south of Chewelah. (No Sound on video)
KREM
Top international prospect Alex Toohey picks Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — Big news for Gonzaga men's basketball as it builds its team for future years. Top international prospect Alex Toohey has committed to the Bulldogs. The 18-year-old from Australia made the announcement on Instagram, saying "I'm all in." "I’m extremely grateful to Gonzaga and their coaching staff...
KREM
Gonzaga blows out North Florida behind 22 from Drew Timme | Locked on Zags
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 1-0 after defeating North Florida, 104-63. Drew Timme had 22 points, while Anton Watson looked like the best player on the court.
KREM
No. 2 Gonzaga preparing for tough test against blue collar Michigan State on board USS Abraham Lincoln
SAN DIEGO — As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, there were three active US Navy ships in San Diego harbor. That number was reduced to two following the deployment of the USS Makin Island to the West Pacific this morning. The remaining two vessels are the USS Carl Vinson...
