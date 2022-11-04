ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM

Ice prompts school closures and delays for Tuesday near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A combination of compacted snow and freezing temperatures turned many Spokane roads into an icy mess on Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had crews out overnight working on major freeways and highways and for the most part, they are wet but clear. However, getting out of your neighborhood could be difficult as those roads have not been treated with deicer.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast

SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Top international prospect Alex Toohey picks Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — Big news for Gonzaga men's basketball as it builds its team for future years. Top international prospect Alex Toohey has committed to the Bulldogs. The 18-year-old from Australia made the announcement on Instagram, saying "I'm all in." "I’m extremely grateful to Gonzaga and their coaching staff...
SPOKANE, WA

