Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Alabama residents race across state lines for a chance at $1.3 billion
Therisa Pearson and her brother Johnny Green traveled down Highway 231 South Monday morning to the Panhandle Package store to purchase a lottery ticket. “Yeah I came down here to play the lottery,” Pearson said. ” I bought 15 tickets.”. Pearson wanted to make sure she has a...
wdhn.com
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement
ALABAMA (WDHN)— A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state. According to the settlement agreement, the lawsuit came after allegations were...
Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1
Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway
Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
wbrc.com
Hoover Schools share remarkable academic recovery numbers
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - There is some great news for Alabama schools, especially Hoover City Schools. Research has come out from Stanford and Harvard of education recovery across the nation and Alabama as a state. Alabama is just about a month and a half behind in reading as compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic), and has actually improved in reading.
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
utv44.com
Alabamians crossing state lines to get Powerball ticket worth $1.6 billion
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Powerball jackpot is set to be the world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6 billion is Saturday, and folks in Alabama are making the drive across the state lines to see if they will be the next lucky winner. "I came over here...
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Alabama teachers seek higher-paying jobs in neighboring states
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is in a battle with neighboring states to hold on to teachers as some seek better jobs. The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teachers in the state are moving to Georgia and Florida where teaching positions are more appealing. "Teachers are going to...
How to get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme on Election Day
Exercising your civic duty just got a little bit sweeter!
wbrc.com
Voter turnout predictions around 45% for Alabama Midterms
If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, This Vintage Game Is A Must-Have. No Install.Forge Of Empires |. New Weight Loss Delicacy Has Americans Dropping PoundsHealthbay|. Best of free games to play nowSearching free games to play now? You reached your final destination!Hero Wars|
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama could flirt with record highs next week
Did you put the shorts away? You might be able to bring them back out for a few days next week. The National Weather Service said that record high temperatures are not out of the question during the early part of next week, when temperatures could make it into the 80s -- even the mid-80s -- for some.
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in Alabama
As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, Alabama residents may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like.
wbrc.com
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot has Alabama residents crossing state lines for tickets
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Is It Illegal To Record Someone In Alabama Without Their Consent?
Have you ever had a situation where you just knew you'd have all the proof you need if you had it on tape?. Realistically, no one uses tapes like back in the day but the expression is the same. By tape, I mean a recording. There are various reasons why...
wbrc.com
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Comments / 1