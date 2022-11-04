Read full article on original website
Three restaurant break-ins overnight throughout St. Louis
Three more businesses were broken into overnight.
Man wanted in deadly St. Louis shooting on Cherokee Street
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
Driver carjacked overnight in south St. Louis
A driver was carjacked overnight in south St. Louis.
Man dies in St. Louis County motorcycle crash
St. Louis County, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal wreck involving a man on a motorcycle. He has been identified as Gerald McClain, 31, of St. Louis. On November 6, about 3:35 p.m., a crash happened near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive. A woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler and stopped at the stop sign on northbound Wembley Drive at Reavis Barracks Road.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
Man dies in wrong-way crash in St. Charles County
A man died Tuesday evening in a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
FOX2now.com
Black Jack man accused of killing sister
A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say.
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentenced released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
myleaderpaper.com
David Gene Strubinger, 57, House Springs
David Gene Strubinger, 57, of House Springs died Nov. 6, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Strubinger was a machinist. Born Feb. 1, 1965, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late David R. and Martha (Sommers) Strubinger. He is survived by his wife of...
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
With Megan Green Win, St. Louis Says 'Bye' to Status Quo
The progressive Board of Alderman president's election leaves the Slay/Krewson coalition on the ropes
Man admits to stealing dozens of catalytic converters in St. Louis area
An East St. Louis man admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters from truck and vans around the St. Louis area.
Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'
Caleb Balaban, 17, was hanging out with friends on a bridge near St Louis when they heard the train approaching, the boy's aunt told a local paper A St. Louis-area teenager is being remembered as an active young man with a bright personality after he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train over the weekend. Police said Caleb Balaban, 17, of St. Clair, Mo., died Sunday following an accident in Castlewood State Park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and CBS affiliate KMOV. Responding to a call Sunday...
Motorcyclist dies Sunday in collision on Reavis Barracks Road
ST. LOUIS — A man died Sunday after his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle on Reavis Barracks Road. South St. Louis County police responded to a call for service at about 3:35 p.m. Sunday regarding a collision near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive. Preliminary...
Pedestrians killed in separate incidents over weekend
ST. LOUIS - Two pedestrians were killed this weekend in separate incidents.
Man killed in crash in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed, and two others were injured in a crash Monday afternoon on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County. St. Louis County police said the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive.
KMOV
Vinita Park man killed in South City late Sunday night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Alaska just before midnight. The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as...
myleaderpaper.com
Beverly Ann Steiniger, 80, Arnold
Beverly Ann Steiniger, 80, of Arnold, formerly of Troy and the St. Louis neighborhood known as The Hill, died Nov. 6, 2022, at Delmar Gardens-Meramec Valley in Fenton. Mrs. Steiniger was born Nov. 20, 1941, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Lena (Novara) and Louis Small. She is...
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup with gun inside it stolen from Fenton-area home
A pickup with a handgun inside was stolen from outside a home in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was worth about $5,000, and the 9mm Ruger pistol was valued at about $500, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
