ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dittmer, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Man dies in St. Louis County motorcycle crash

St. Louis County, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal wreck involving a man on a motorcycle. He has been identified as Gerald McClain, 31, of St. Louis. On November 6, about 3:35 p.m., a crash happened near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive. A woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler and stopped at the stop sign on northbound Wembley Drive at Reavis Barracks Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Black Jack man accused of killing sister

A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say.
BLACK JACK, MO
myleaderpaper.com

David Gene Strubinger, 57, House Springs

David Gene Strubinger, 57, of House Springs died Nov. 6, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Strubinger was a machinist. Born Feb. 1, 1965, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late David R. and Martha (Sommers) Strubinger. He is survived by his wife of...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
People

Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'

Caleb Balaban, 17, was hanging out with friends on a bridge near St Louis when they heard the train approaching, the boy's aunt told a local paper A St. Louis-area teenager is being remembered as an active young man with a bright personality after he was struck and killed by an Amtrak train over the weekend. Police said Caleb Balaban, 17, of St. Clair, Mo., died Sunday following an accident in Castlewood State Park, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and CBS affiliate KMOV. Responding to a call Sunday...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
KMOV

Vinita Park man killed in South City late Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Alaska just before midnight. The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Beverly Ann Steiniger, 80, Arnold

Beverly Ann Steiniger, 80, of Arnold, formerly of Troy and the St. Louis neighborhood known as The Hill, died Nov. 6, 2022, at Delmar Gardens-Meramec Valley in Fenton. Mrs. Steiniger was born Nov. 20, 1941, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Lena (Novara) and Louis Small. She is...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup with gun inside it stolen from Fenton-area home

A pickup with a handgun inside was stolen from outside a home in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was worth about $5,000, and the 9mm Ruger pistol was valued at about $500, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
FENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy