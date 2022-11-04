Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Veterans invited to join VA in Tulsa parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) is inviting veterans to participate in the Tulsa Veterans Parade on Nov. 11. This year's theme is "Honoring Veteran Advocates - Honoring and advocating for all who served." The parade will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30...
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
KTUL
Beggs Public Schools hold third day of virtual classes due to no water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools will proceed to be virtual Wednesday, Nov. 9 after continuing water problems in town, according to the district. BPS canceled classes on Friday due to the water outage, and went virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of lack of water. Crossroads Baptist...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for suspect after south Tulsa burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man they say broke into a cookie store in south Tulsa and stole cash before leaving. On Oct. 31, police responded to a burglary at a cookie shop near 91st and Memorial. The owner of the shop...
KTUL
AT&T extends $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T says they are extending the $5,000 reward offered through the end of the year in exchange for information concerning a copper cable theft in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure and could potentially inhibit equipment to work...
KTUL
Tulsa Area United Way looking to raise $1.8 million to reach fundraising goal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Area United Way still needs to raise $1.8 million by Nov. 15 to hit it's fall fundraising goal, the organization announced Monday. TAUW is looking to raise $26 million to adequately support community needs, including 145 nonprofit programs, community collaborations and innovation grants. These programs will provide a safety net for thousands of people in Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Okmulgee, Osage and Wagoner counties.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest two for grand larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people after they allegedly stole $1,200 in merchandise before running from officers. Monday evening, officers responded to a Dollar General near 41st and Garnett for a larceny in progress. As police arrived, a driver in a silver Ford Taurus...
KTUL
3 sets of remains exhumed as excavation work continues at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Researchers working on excavation efforts for the 1921 graves investigation took a brief pause due to rain and storms on Friday. Today, archaeologists continued hand-excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery. During this excavation, three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab...
KTUL
Mayor Bynum, Community Service Council recognizes 26 Veteran Employer Champions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council, and CSC's Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 26 companies today for becoming Veteran Employer Champions. The Veteran Employer Champions program was created after a statewide survey was launched at the Governor's Veteran Symposium in October of 2017. This program...
KTUL
BA community gathers to find healing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — In the ten days since the shocking tragedy on Hickory Ave, one central question has remained. "It causes me to wonder, as it does you, why does something like this happen?," said BA Police Chief Brandon Berryhill. At a community prayer service at First...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
KTUL
Tulsa mayor visits The Donut Hole in show of support after vandalism
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum visited The Donut Hole this week after the shop was vandalized twice in one month. He said the shop was subject to arson "by some anti-LGBT criminal hoping to intimidate them," in a Facebook post Saturday. Tulsa Police and Fire Departments...
KTUL
Osage County deputies searching for men suspected of breaking into vehicles
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is searching for this man as well as another unidentified man who are suspected of breaking into vehicles. Deputies say this occurred early this morning off Anderson Road and Movilla Hills area in Sand Springs. Anyone with information on the suspect's...
KTUL
Former Tulsa fire captain sentenced to four years in prison for bank robberies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Tulsa fire captain was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced to 51 months in prison, or just over four years, for robbing Oklahoma Capital Bank in...
KTUL
Final 3 Tulsa City Council seats determined in November runoff election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The candidates for three Tulsa City Council districts went head-to-head in the November runoff election. All nine Tulsa City Council seats were up for grabs this year, of which six of those were determined in the previous August election:. COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 - Incumbent Vaness...
KTUL
Broken Arrow's new middle school configuration to include eighth-grade academy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools announced the addition of an eighth-grade academy in its new middle school. As part of phase three of the 2015 bond issue, BAPS is updating its middle school configuration. The facility will be located at the Sequoyah Middle School campus and...
KTUL
TPD seeking help identifying man suspected of depositing stolen check, withdrawing money
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is trying to identify the person of interest pictured. Police say this individual is suspected of depositing a stolen check into an account and withdrawing the money at an ATM before the bank is notified. Anyone with information on...
KTUL
TPD searching for individual suspected of cashing stolen check
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting assistance in identifying the individual pictured. Officers say they are suspected of altering a stolen check and cashing it at a local bank on Sept. 20 of this year. Anyone with information on this person is...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested for unleashing pit bulls, 1 bites apartment manager, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was dispatched to the Parkview Terrace Apartments on Nov. 3 for two pit bulls allegedly chasing children around the complex aggressively. Officers learned the dog's owner was Donald Lockridge, however, they were unable to locate him. The next day, around 4...
KTUL
First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
Comments / 0