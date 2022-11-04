ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Veterans invited to join VA in Tulsa parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) is inviting veterans to participate in the Tulsa Veterans Parade on Nov. 11. This year's theme is "Honoring Veteran Advocates - Honoring and advocating for all who served." The parade will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Beggs Public Schools hold third day of virtual classes due to no water

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools will proceed to be virtual Wednesday, Nov. 9 after continuing water problems in town, according to the district. BPS canceled classes on Friday due to the water outage, and went virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of lack of water. Crossroads Baptist...
BEGGS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for suspect after south Tulsa burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man they say broke into a cookie store in south Tulsa and stole cash before leaving. On Oct. 31, police responded to a burglary at a cookie shop near 91st and Memorial. The owner of the shop...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

AT&T extends $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T says they are extending the $5,000 reward offered through the end of the year in exchange for information concerning a copper cable theft in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure and could potentially inhibit equipment to work...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Area United Way looking to raise $1.8 million to reach fundraising goal

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Area United Way still needs to raise $1.8 million by Nov. 15 to hit it's fall fundraising goal, the organization announced Monday. TAUW is looking to raise $26 million to adequately support community needs, including 145 nonprofit programs, community collaborations and innovation grants. These programs will provide a safety net for thousands of people in Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Okmulgee, Osage and Wagoner counties.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest two for grand larceny

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people after they allegedly stole $1,200 in merchandise before running from officers. Monday evening, officers responded to a Dollar General near 41st and Garnett for a larceny in progress. As police arrived, a driver in a silver Ford Taurus...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

3 sets of remains exhumed as excavation work continues at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Researchers working on excavation efforts for the 1921 graves investigation took a brief pause due to rain and storms on Friday. Today, archaeologists continued hand-excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery. During this excavation, three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mayor Bynum, Community Service Council recognizes 26 Veteran Employer Champions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council, and CSC's Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 26 companies today for becoming Veteran Employer Champions. The Veteran Employer Champions program was created after a statewide survey was launched at the Governor's Veteran Symposium in October of 2017. This program...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

BA community gathers to find healing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — In the ten days since the shocking tragedy on Hickory Ave, one central question has remained. "It causes me to wonder, as it does you, why does something like this happen?," said BA Police Chief Brandon Berryhill. At a community prayer service at First...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa mayor visits The Donut Hole in show of support after vandalism

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum visited The Donut Hole this week after the shop was vandalized twice in one month. He said the shop was subject to arson "by some anti-LGBT criminal hoping to intimidate them," in a Facebook post Saturday. Tulsa Police and Fire Departments...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Final 3 Tulsa City Council seats determined in November runoff election

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The candidates for three Tulsa City Council districts went head-to-head in the November runoff election. All nine Tulsa City Council seats were up for grabs this year, of which six of those were determined in the previous August election:. COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 - Incumbent Vaness...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD searching for individual suspected of cashing stolen check

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting assistance in identifying the individual pictured. Officers say they are suspected of altering a stolen check and cashing it at a local bank on Sept. 20 of this year. Anyone with information on this person is...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy