ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club

The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 11.8.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We are a little over a month away from Deadline and for reasons I don’t quite grasp, Von Wagner is next in line for the NXT Title shot. The good thing is that match is set for next week so it won’t drag down a major show, but we could be in for a rough two weeks. Hopefully the rest of the show can balance it out. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel

– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera. Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”
411mania.com

Two Titles Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will see two titles on the line and more. WWE announced the following matches and segments for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. * NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose...
411mania.com

Full Lineup Announced For NJPW Strong Detonation Taping

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the upcoming NJPW Strong Detonation tapings on November 20. It takes place at the Vermont Hollywood in California. * NJPW Strong Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos. *. NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs....
CALIFORNIA STATE
411mania.com

Saraya Making In-Ring Return Against Britt Baker At AEW Full Gear

Saraya is returning to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Saraya confirmed that she’s been cleared to return to the ring and will face Baker at the November 19th PPV. This will be Saraya’s first match since...
411mania.com

WWE 24/7 Championship No Longer An Active Title

The WWE 24/7 Championship has officially been retired. As noted, Nikki Cross won the championship on this week’s episode of Raw from Dana Brooke and then ended up throwing it in (or at least at) the trash. The Superstars page of WWE.com now lists the title as being in existance from 2019 – 2022 as opposed to active titles, which are listed as having an end date of “Present.”
411mania.com

WWE Expected to Revive Standalone King of the Ring Next Year, All Matches on the Same Night

– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple is planning to revive King of the Ring as its own standalone event in 2023. Additionally, the plan would involve having the whole tournament in one night, similar to old-school King of the Ring tournaments in the 1980s.
411mania.com

Samoa Joe Turns On Wardlow, Attacks Him On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

WarJoe is no more, with Samoa Joe turning on Wardlow during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The ROH World Champion attacked his sometimes tag team partner on Wednesday’s show after Wardlow cut a promo on Powerhouse Hobbs, saying that he would always hold the AEW TNT Championship and would take every other championship in the company to boot. Joe took issue with that and nailed Wardlow with his title before choking him out.
411mania.com

Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT

Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * The Gates of Agony def. Teddy Goodz and Big Cuzo. * Tay Conti def....
411mania.com

Ari Daivari on Tony Khan Coming Up With The Trustbusters

– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Ari Daivari discussed Tony Khan coming up with his Trustbusters stable and character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “If some people remember, on a few episodes of AEW Dark I was wrestling with another guy named Invictus Khash. Very good wrestler,...
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Rating Down For Last Week’s Show, Viewership Hits 2022 Low

The rating for last week’s Impact Wrestling ticked down, while the audience hit the lowest point of 2022. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that last Thursday’s show brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 56,000 viewers, down a tick and 44.6% from the previous week’s 0.02 demo rating and 101,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since the October 6th episode brought in a 0.01, while the total audience was the worst since the Thanksgiving 2021 episode brought in 48,000 viewers.
411mania.com

EC3 On What He Adds To The NWA’s Presentation, Losing The Purpose With CYN

EC3 faces Thom Latimer at NWA Hard Times 3 this weekend, and he recently weighed in on what he brings to the NWA, his match with Latimer and more. The CYN founder spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:. On the NWA’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy