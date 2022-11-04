Read full article on original website
Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club
The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
WWE News: Campus Rush Continuing, Roman Reigns’ Title Wins, Bianca Belair Reacts to Crown Jewel Win
– WWE’s Campus Rush tour continues on Tuesday, November 8th at Boise State University before moving to The University of Arkansas the following day as the company seeks more NIL and WWE NXT candidates for recruitment. – WWE Playlist featured a compilation clip of Roman Reigns on their YouTube...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.8.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We are a little over a month away from Deadline and for reasons I don’t quite grasp, Von Wagner is next in line for the NXT Title shot. The good thing is that match is set for next week so it won’t drag down a major show, but we could be in for a rough two weeks. Hopefully the rest of the show can balance it out. Let’s get to it.
Various News: Matchups Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Note on Next Week’s Episode of Young Rock
– NJPW has announced the matchups for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Here’s the lineup. * Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. – Here is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Young Rock airing on NBC on November 18:. “Hawaii,...
WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel
– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera. Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
Two Titles Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will see two titles on the line and more. WWE announced the following matches and segments for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. * NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose...
Full Lineup Announced For NJPW Strong Detonation Taping
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the upcoming NJPW Strong Detonation tapings on November 20. It takes place at the Vermont Hollywood in California. * NJPW Strong Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos. *. NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs....
Saraya Making In-Ring Return Against Britt Baker At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is returning to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Saraya confirmed that she’s been cleared to return to the ring and will face Baker at the November 19th PPV. This will be Saraya’s first match since...
WWE 24/7 Championship No Longer An Active Title
The WWE 24/7 Championship has officially been retired. As noted, Nikki Cross won the championship on this week’s episode of Raw from Dana Brooke and then ended up throwing it in (or at least at) the trash. The Superstars page of WWE.com now lists the title as being in existance from 2019 – 2022 as opposed to active titles, which are listed as having an end date of “Present.”
WWE Expected to Revive Standalone King of the Ring Next Year, All Matches on the Same Night
– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple is planning to revive King of the Ring as its own standalone event in 2023. Additionally, the plan would involve having the whole tournament in one night, similar to old-school King of the Ring tournaments in the 1980s.
GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results: Jordan Oliver Battles 1 Called Manders, More
GCW aired the sixth of their Settlement Series events on Tuesday night in Williamstown, New Jersey, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-aired event below, per PW Ponderings:. * Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke. * Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye. * The...
Samoa Joe Turns On Wardlow, Attacks Him On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
WarJoe is no more, with Samoa Joe turning on Wardlow during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The ROH World Champion attacked his sometimes tag team partner on Wednesday’s show after Wardlow cut a promo on Powerhouse Hobbs, saying that he would always hold the AEW TNT Championship and would take every other championship in the company to boot. Joe took issue with that and nailed Wardlow with his title before choking him out.
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * The Gates of Agony def. Teddy Goodz and Big Cuzo. * Tay Conti def....
Ari Daivari on Tony Khan Coming Up With The Trustbusters
– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Ari Daivari discussed Tony Khan coming up with his Trustbusters stable and character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “If some people remember, on a few episodes of AEW Dark I was wrestling with another guy named Invictus Khash. Very good wrestler,...
Impact Wrestling Rating Down For Last Week’s Show, Viewership Hits 2022 Low
The rating for last week’s Impact Wrestling ticked down, while the audience hit the lowest point of 2022. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that last Thursday’s show brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 56,000 viewers, down a tick and 44.6% from the previous week’s 0.02 demo rating and 101,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since the October 6th episode brought in a 0.01, while the total audience was the worst since the Thanksgiving 2021 episode brought in 48,000 viewers.
EC3 On What He Adds To The NWA’s Presentation, Losing The Purpose With CYN
EC3 faces Thom Latimer at NWA Hard Times 3 this weekend, and he recently weighed in on what he brings to the NWA, his match with Latimer and more. The CYN founder spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:. On the NWA’s...
WWE News: Sheamus Set for Cricket Wireless Appearance, WarGames Preview Video
– As noted, Sheamus is returning to the road this week after getting married, and he’ll be at SmackDown in Indianapolis on Friday. Sheamus also announced that he’ll be making an appearance at Cricket Wireless in the city on November 11 at 11:00 am local time, per his tweet below:
